KNOXVILLE — William Blount had plenty of reasons to believe it could contend for a District 4-AAA championship.
The Governors boast one of the deeper teams in the district, loaded with proven shot makers, and played good defense.
Throughout the season, though, William Blount has been unable to make offense and defense co-exist, except on a few occasions, and against No. 2 Bearden on Tuesday, it had neither in a 67-34 loss.
“When we shoot as poorly as we did today, give up easy buckets to the other team like we did today and give up rebounds like we did today, it doesn’t matter who we play — top of the district, bottom of the district or bottom of the state — we’re not going to beat anybody,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle said. “It was very porous defense, and the offense was almost in slow motion.”
Bearden (21-1, 11-0 District 4-AAA) opened with a 14-0 run and William Blount (11-13, 5-7) never recovered.
Senior guard Jake England finally got the Governors on the board by hitting a 3-pointer with 3:16 remaining the first quarter, but it did not wake the offense up.
William Blount scored eight points in the opening period and seven in the second quarter to take a 40-15 deficit into halftime.
The Governors limited the Bulldogs to 27 second-half points, but even that was enough to outscore William Blount after the intermission.
“Obviously, Bearden is a good team and (Bearden) coach (Jeremy) Parrott does a good job, and they have great athletes and great shooters,” Windle said. “They have a well-rounded, solid team, but there are no excuses. We still have to bring our best game every night, and we didn’t.
“We have to worry about ourselves more than other teams.”
England scored a team-high 14 points for William Blount and Riley Everett added seven. No other player scored more than four points.
Izaiha Bredwood (15), Hayden Treadwell (13) and Elijah Bredwood (10) each scored in double figures for Bearden and combined to outscore the Governors.
William Blount will attempt to get back on track when it hosts its county rival Heritage on Friday.
“We’re a very resilient team and very focused when we want to, but for some reason tonight wasn’t the night,” Windle said. “We’ll take it one game at a time, but the goal is obviously to beat Heritage and West and get some momentum for the district tournament.
“I promise we’ll give a better effort than we did tonight.”
Bearden (18-1, 12-0 District 4-AAA) limited William Blount (7-12, 5-7) to a season-low 17 points, but it also hit an uncharacteristically high 15 3-pointers in a rout of the Lady Governors.
“That’s what Bearden does to you (defensively),” William Blount coach Jason Kallenburg said. “We’re missing two kids (Taylor Stout and Julia Combs) that played against them last time that are fairly decent offensively, and that was a big key tonight.
“They hit shots early, and it just kind of snowballs on you. That’s just where we are.”
Bearden sophomore forward Avery Treadwell scored a game-high 20 points and senior guard Reagan Ruth and junior guard Maddie Brillhart combined to hit 8 3-pointers while scoring 19 and 11 points, respectively.
Freshman guard Chloe Russell led William Blount with seven points.
