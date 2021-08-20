Alcoa entered the season with all the attention on its offense — a stark contrast from previous years where its defense grabbed all the headlines.
The offense lived up to the hype on Friday, reaching pay dirt on five of its six first-half possessions to lead the Tornadoes to a 41-13 season-opening victory over Rhea County at Bill Bailey Stadium.
“Forty points is never really expected in the first half — sometimes it’s not even expected for a whole game — but we just dominated,” Alcoa senior quarterback Caden Buckles told The Daily Times. “That is probably one of the best halves of football I’ve seen in a long time.
“We really came out and imposed our will on them, and it showed. They just weren’t ready after the first two or three series, and we just kept going.”
Junior running back Jordan Harris made Alcoa’s first touchdown drive an easy one after returning the opening kickoff to the Rhea County 4-yard line. Three plays later, Buckles punched his way into the end zone for his first of three rushing touchdowns.
The other four scoring drives looked just as simple with the Tornadoes facing third down three times in the first half.
Buckles completed seven of his 11 passes in the first half to six different receivers, with Harris being the only target to haul in multiple catches. The duo capped a nine-play, 42-yard drive on Alcoa’s second possession with a 7-yard swing pass to give the Tornadoes a 14-0 lead with 4:09 remaining in the first quarter.
“The way (Harris) moves with the ball, he’s just so talented,” Buckles said. “I’ve seen that since last year. When he gets the ball in his hands, you never know what’s going to happen because he can score anytime he touches it.
“That kid has come so far from the day I met him to know in terms of how mature he is on the field and what he can do on the field.”
Rhea County pulled back within a score on its ensuing possession when sophomore quarterback Kaleb Martin scampered for a 9-yard touchdown run. Any threat of a close game dissipated when Alcoa answered with a four-play, 55-yard drive capped by sophomore running back Elijah Cannon’s 3-yard touchdown plunge.
The Tornadoes’ lone first-half punt came on their next possession, but Buckles rumbled into the end zone on each of their final two series to extend the lead to 34-6 with 1:16 left in the half.
“The offense executed pretty well,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin said. “Buckles’ efficiency was high, a lot of receivers made catches and Jordan Harris was outstanding. We always tell them that everybody wants to play good, but we want four or five guys who play outstanding.”
Sophomore linebacker Brayden Cornett made sure the defense did not miss out on the scoring, scooping up a Martin fumble and returning it for a touchdown with three seconds remaining before halftime.
It was the highlight for a defense that limited the Golden Eagles to 131 total yards before Hunter Crowe broke loose for a 60-yard touchdown on Rhea County’s final play from scrimmage.
Less than a month ago, Alcoa was still searching for a season opener. A contract issue with the Kentucky high school Rhea County was originally scheduled to play opened the door for the two programs to have their first-ever matchup.
A Class 5A team that amassed 10 wins a year ago was no opponent to take likely, but the Tornadoes dominated the Golden Eagles like they were another Class 3A team standing in the way of a TSSAA record-tying seventh straight state championship.
“It’s a great tone setter for the rest of the season because it shows we can hang with the big dogs,” Buckles said. “People know that now.”
