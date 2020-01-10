KNOXVILLE — William Blount may toy with the idea of what could have been Friday against the defending Class AAA state champion for a couple of days.
Senior Cameron George snapped a six-minute, 14-second scoring drought with eight consecutive points over the final 2:35 of the first half to keep the Governors within striking distance, but they couldn’t carry that momentum past the intermission.
William Blount tallied five points in the third quarter and slipped into a 13-point deficit, a hole that was too steep to climb out of despite a fourth-quarter comeback attempt in an eventual 52-45 loss to Bearden.
“As coaches and competitors, you’re always looking for what you could have done better and what we can do to be better next game,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle told The Daily Times. “Unfortunately, we didn’t shoot well tonight, but that’s part of it.”
Senior Tanner Prats drilled a 3-pointer to open the scoring in the second half, but William Blount (11-8, 1-4 District 4-AAA) went 3:09 without a point while Bearden (13-6, 4-1) rattled off a 6-0 run.
The Bulldogs capped the quarter with four unanswered points after senior Styopa Muravyev ended the Govs’ scoring drought.
“We got some good looks and we got the looks we wanted a lot, but we didn’t make the shots at that moment,” Windle said. “Give them credit. They’re a good team, and so are we, but they made a run and that was the difference in the game.”
Back-to-back 3-pointers pulled William Blount within nine with 2:40 remaining, but it never closed the deficit more than that despite a full-court press that gave Bearden some issues.
“This group is mentally tough and they’re always going to be able to bounce back because we don’t have any quit in us at all,” Windle said. “They don’t even know what the word quit means. We’re going to be competitors and overcomers and fighters until the final whistle blows.”
George scored a team-high 12 points, which included a trio of long balls, while junior Trey Clemmer added 11 points.
Bearden is far from the same team that claimed the program’s first state championship. Ques Glover (Florida), Drew Pember (Tennessee) and Trent Stephney (UNC-Asheville) are all playing Division-I basketball, but William Blount can say the same — just to a lesser degree.
The departures of seniors like Jordan Tarver, Brett Boling, Grant Reardon, Isaiah Prats and Chance Pride left the Govs with plenty to replace, but they are slowly coming into their own. The hope is their next meeting with the Bulldogs will be different.
“There are no moral victories, but there are positives we can take from it,” Windle said. “… We have a long list of things we can improve on, and we’re going to because they come to work every day. Where they have come from at the end of last season, and even the beginning of this season, to Christmas to now is amazing.
“I feel like our best basketball will be played in February and March.”
Bearden girls 55, William Blount 23:William Blount walked into its meeting with the No. 3 Lady Bulldogs hoping it could shorten the game and lean on their defense to stay within striking distance.
The plan worked for a quarter and a half before the frustration of its own offensive struggles started affecting the other side of the court.
Before long, things spiraled out of control.
“If we’re not making shots we can’t let it affect our defense, and if it does, it gets ugly,” William Blount coach Todd Wright said. “That’s what we’re trying to get past because defense travels.”
William Blount (13-6, 2-3 District 4-AAA) limited Bearden (17-1, 5-0) to 15 points through the first 13 minutes, 40 seconds before surrendering an 8-0 run that sent it to the half with a 23-10 deficit.
Points were even harder to come by after the intermission, and its defense became more lax as empty possessions continued to rack up against a stifling 2-3 zone.
A Jenna Kallenberg and-one was the only field goal the Lady Govs made in the third quarter while the Lady Bulldogs built a 28-point advantage.
“They didn’t do anything different than what we talked about, but we just didn’t get clean looks,” Wright said. “A lot of that is due to their length and athleticism because they really cover the floor well, and when we did get clean looks, we didn’t knock them down.”
Sophomore McKenna Myers paced William Blount’s ineffective attack with eight points while Kallenberg added seven.
It was a far cry from the offensive outburst the Lady Govs unleashed on Huntsville Lee — the No. 4 Class 6A team in Alabama — last week in the BSN Holiday Hoops Invitational at Cleveland High School, but that upset may have foreshadowed what occurred against Bearden.
William Blount shot 72% and still had to eke out a 65-63 semifinal victory. Nights like that are few and far between, but lackluster defense caused by an inability to score doesn’t have to be.
“We just have to realize that we’re not going to shoot the ball great every night, but we can play defense and we can rebound and get after it every night,” Wright said. “... (We’d like to get them to realize that real soon), but I just don’t know.
“At some point it has to hit home. We’ll move on from here and hopefully we can come back to practice Monday and get better and continue on for nine more district games.”
