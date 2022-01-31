After the Maryville Christian girls basketball team struggled to generate offense in the first quarter, Lady Eagles head coach Stephen Hudson made an adjustment during the quarter change to fix those issues.
It was evident on MCS’ first possession of the second quarter that the adjustment was the right one.
Ashley Hodges, the Lady Eagles’ junior forward, was the spark her team needed against Clayton-Bradley Academy on Monday at the Maryville Christian School gym, scoring six-straight points to open the second quarter and help MCS pull away en route to a 45-27 win.
She finished with a game-high 16 points.
“(Hodges) came in and obviously gave us that huge spark,” Hudson told The Daily Times. “She’s good defensively as well, so that helps on the other end. What we wanted to do was work our backend of our team tonight and they did outstanding.”
According to Hodges, the impressive performance was helped along by the support from her teammates.
“Just the support from my team and my confidence got up tonight,” Hodges said. “Everyone just played well as a team.”
Before Hodges took over the first half, the Blazers took the lead twice in the first quarter, using a Sydney Stratton layup and later a score from Keya Patel to go up 6-5 after the opening period.
Hodges helped change the pace of the game and Haley Greenwood and Maya Barnhill followed suit with a combined three 3-pointers to send the Lady Eagles into halftime leading by nine.
MCS (11-7) didn’t let up for much of the third quarter, starting the frame off with four quick points from Julia Atchley and Barnhill to stretch the gap to 25-12.
CBA (3-7) was able to recapture some of the momentum it had going in the first quarter midway through the third. Melanie Band and Patel tallied back-to-back baskets, then Patel came through a few possessions later with a drive to the goal to pull the Blazers within 14.
Patel led CBA 10 points.
“They hung in there,” CBA coach Scott Kidd said. “They didn’t give up. They’ve learned that when they make mistakes on the court just to throw it in the trash. It’s done. Learn from it and go on. We’re a young team, we’re a first year team. I was pretty proud of how the girls played. We’ve got a lot of improvement to do.”
CBA was unable to inch any closer and MCS continued to dominate down the stretch, most of which was provided by its bench, which picked up valuable minutes for nearly four quarters. Their contributions received a plethora of cheers and applause from the Lady Eagles’ upperclassmen.
“The spirit of these girls, how they love each other and play for one another, it’s amazing,” Hudson said.
MCS hosts Oliver Springs while CBA takes on Greenback in the “Battle for 411” at home. Both matchups tip off at 6 p.m on Tuesday.
Maryville Christian boys 84, Clayton-Bradley Academy 39: The Maryville Christian boys basketball team got a 32-minute glimpse of its future on Monday.
In the Eagles’ home matchup with Clayton-Bradley Academy, coach Brian Turbyfill turned to his bench early to get them valuable minutes and they made the most of it, shaking off a back-and-forth start to down the Blazers, 84-39.
On a team that features five seniors and three juniors, it was imperative for Turbyfill to get the underclassmen on the floor for a full game.
“We were pretty pleased with the way (the underclassmen) performed,” Turbyfill told the Daily Times. “We always emphasize the defensive end of the floor and we set aside goals for each game as far as defensive accomplishments that we want to meet and they did a really good job of battling. They kind of got hit in the mouth early on and they did a good job of responding and did a good job getting the win for us tonight.”
Despite a strong start from freshman Isaac Fritts, who scored the Eagles’ first eight points as part of a 16-point first period to give them an 8-1 lead, MCS (14-8) struggled on the defensive end early, allowing CBA (8-6) to match baskets and stay within one or two possessions for most of the first quarter thanks to the 3-point shooting of Ian Boghani, Brandon Hager and Sam McNeal.
At one point, Turbyfill put some of his usual senior starters into the game to provide leadership and stabilization on the floor. The decision paid dividends for the remainder of the first half and offered the momentum swing the Eagles needed to dominate the rest of the way, limiting the Blazers to just four points in the second quarter.
“I was really impressed with our traditional starters,” Turbyfill said. “They did a great job of being vocal on the bench, they were just as engaged and locked in as if they were on the floor. During timeouts, they were pulling guys to the side and coaching them up because they know that those kids are the future of our program and they want them to be just as successful as they are.”
Fritts continued to show Turbyfill what could be in store for the program for the next three seasons in the second half, finishing with a game-high 30 points and 10 rebounds. Seniors Ryan English and Braden Gaddis also scored in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
“We’re really excited about (Fritts),” Turbyfill said. “He’s got great size, great basketball IQ, knows the game really well. He’s a natural scorer, does a great job following shots. Just the little things that get you buckets pretty quickly. With him only being a freshman, we’re really excited about the future that he’s going to have.”
For CBA coach Sean Mubarak, the past season has been about establishing a foundation for his own program’s future, which is in just its second full campaign.
The Blazers' roster numbers have swelled in the last few years, going from just enough players to field on the floor at one time in the program’s inaugural season to 15 in 2021-22.
With Boghani tallying 10 points and Hager scoring nine, Mubarak saw flashes of what his team can be against more established teams, especially in the first quarter and second half.
“The guys fought hard for us,” Mubarak said. “We’re young. We’re primarily freshmen and sophomores with a couple of juniors and seniors sprinkled in. Going up against Maryville Christian, who is primarily seniors and you can tell with how they play, there is a lot of teamwork between them and trust.
“We were just looking to compete as hard as we could and outside of that second quarter, I think we saw some good things.”
