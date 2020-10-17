KNOXVILLE — Kentucky defensive backs Kelvin Joseph, Vito Tisdale and Joel Williams stood on the orange Power T at Shields-Watkins Field for several minutes, posing for multiple photos after helping the Wildcats thrash No. 18 Tennessee. Other Kentucky players ironically danced to the Pride of the Southland Band’s final rendition of Rocky Top.
The Wildcats (2-2, 2-2 SEC) haven’t experienced many happy moments in Neyland Stadium during the last 30 years, but Tennessee gave them plenty of reasons to rejoice on Saturday.
Kentucky’s first win in Knoxville since 1984 and its largest margin of victory over Tennessee since 1935 was primarily a product of a spectacular Volunteer offensive implosion. The Wildcats only gained 294 yards, but didn’t need a big offensive performance thanks to Tennessee’s self-destructive tendency.
The Vols (2-2, 2-2) committed four turnovers, including two Jarrett Guarantano interceptions that Kentucky returned for touchdowns. The offensive line struggled with protection, and the defense continued to surrender big gains across the middle. After entering halftime against No. 3 Georgia with a 21-17 lead, the Vols have been outscored 61-7 in the last six quarters.
“It’s killing me right now, thinking about (this game),” senior left guard Trey Smith said. “We had (former Tennessee linebacker) Al Wilson come talk to us. Our performance today is tearing at me right now, I’ll be honest with you. I feel disappointed with myself. There is going to be some soul-searching this week.”
For starters, the Vols will have to address the passing game. Tennessee Jeremy Pruitt decided to change quarterbacks after Guarantano tossed his second pick-six, switching to J.T Shrout. Shrout only attempted one pass, which resulted in an interception. Guarantano returned to the game, but he finished with just 88 passing yards on 21 attempts. Pruitt didn’t commit to naming a starter in his postgame press conference.
The Vols moved the ball to the Kentucky 30 on their opening possession. The drive stalled when Eric Gray dropped a checkdown and Guarantano took a sack that took Tennessee out of field goal range. It was a harbinger of what was to come offensively.
On Tennessee’s following possession, Ty Chandler collided with Guarantano as he attempted to throw, forcing a fumble. Kentucky’s Marquan McCall pounced on the loose ball to halt another Vols’ scoring drive.
“At that point in time, they hadn’t really stopped us,” Pruitt said. “We kind of stopped ourselves.”
That was preferable to what happened on the Vols’ next two drives, when they handed the Wildcats’ 14 points. Kelvin Joseph cut in front of Cedric Tillman’s out route on third-and-four and strolled 41 yards down the left sideline to give Kentucky its first touchdown. Five plays later, Jamin Davis hauled in another Guarantano pass and darted 85 yards for another score.
“He should have taken the checkdown when he threw the ball down the middle,” Pruitt said. “On the (first pick-six), I’m not crazy about the call to be honest. I am just not crazy about it, and that ain’t nobody’s fault but mine. … I have never been a big fan of throwing 35-yard out routes to gain four yards. I don’t believe in the risk versus reward.”
“We have to come back and figure out why this is happening. We need to keep the good plays in there and eliminate those plays.”
Despite all the offensive woes, the Vols trailed, 17-7, at halftime but couldn’t generate any momentum after the intermission. They went three-and-out on the opening drive of the second half; the Wildcats marched 76 yards on 11 plays into the end zone to take control. Tennessee didn’t have a response.
“I think I know what we can do offensively to fix some of our issues,” Pruitt said. “But defensively to me, there is a point in time, where you just say, ‘It don’t matter. It don’t matter where the other team gets the ball. It don’t matter what the scoreboard is. We are going to play at a level defensively and that’s it. If we come out here for four quarters or they tell us to play until midnight, this is how we are going to play.’ That’s a mindset, and we aren’t there yet.”
The good news for Tennessee is that he believes some of his leaders already possess that Wednesday. When he left the Anderson Training Center on Wednesday, he noticed that sophomore linebacker Henry To’o To’o was still watching film at 1 a.m.
To’o To’o mentioned the word “accountability” several times. He promised he was going to do everything he could to help his teammates rebound.
“We got to do whatever it takes to win and that starts tomorrow,” To’o To’o said. “Whether it’s the linebackers watching the film with the DBs or the linemen watching film with us. We got to come together as one. I take ownership of that. Instead of myself being there (watching film), I got to bring others with me. No matter how late it is, or how hard it’s going to be, we got to be able to bring everyone together. … We got to do a better job. We are going to take this week, learn from it and grow.”
