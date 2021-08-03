KNOXVILLE — For as much optimism and hype first-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel’s fast-paced offense gets, the Vols defensive changes will be just as important in 2021.
Statistically, the unit was in the bottom half of the SEC a year ago as Tennessee limped to a 3-7 finish, giving up more than 400 yards and 30 points-per-game along the way.
What talent the Vols did possess on defense was either lost to the NFL Draft or poached from the transfer portal, including linebacker Henry To’o To’o, defensive back Bryce Thompson and linebacker Deandre Johnson.
Heupel hired Penn State co-defensive coordinator Tim Banks to take over the defense in his inaugural Tennessee coaching staff and was able to make up for some of those losses with six transfer portal additions after spring practice.
Included in the additions were former Texas linebacker Juwan Mitchell, defensive lineman Caleb Tremblay from Southern California and Da’Jon Terry, a defensive tackle the Vols added in May from Kansas.
“We’re really excited about them,” Banks said Tuesday during Tennessee’s Media Day. “We know based on film, obviously we evaluated those guys before they came to the University of Tennessee and based on the skills et that we saw, we thought they would provide some depth and would have an immediate impact in some places.
“I think we’ll know more when we kick this thing off tomorrow. We’ll continue to evaluate but we think we addressed some areas that will benefit us going forward.”
Banks will look to fill those players into positions in a new-look defense as well.
He hasn’t exactly settled on what kind of base defense the Vols will display against Bowling Green in the Sept. 2 opener, but said that it will be based on whatever opposing offenses throw at them.
“We’re going to be multiple and I don’t think that’s a secret,” Banks said. “At the end of the day, you’re going to see two backs, multiple tight ends, so I think we need to be multiple. That’s the way we’re building the defense.
“Based on who we’re playing, we may feature one front maybe more than the other and maybe more defensive backs than the other. It’s really going to be based on the game.”
“It’s an inexperienced group but a group that we really like with the talent inside of that room and the ability for them to play a part in what we’re doing,” Heupel said. “They understand the protections, which is a pivotal part of being able to play that guy every down.
“I think it’s a great competition as we head into training camp. The number of reps that we get here on the offensive side of the football, those guys will be able to get tested and be thrown in the fire.”
If there were a leader of the bunch, indications following Tuesday’s Media Day would point towards sophomore Jabari Small.
The Memphis native saw limited action, totaling 26 carries for 117 yards in 10 games last season.
While offensive coordinator Alex Golesh came away from spring practice with no answer on who is leading the way as a potential SEC-caliber running back, he has been impressed with Small’s maturity.
“With the tempo in which we play, you really need to have four or five guys ready to roll,” Golesh said. “By ready to roll, I mean ready to get into the game. You have three that are legitimately playing and a fourth and fifth that are with you on special teams. The tempo invites the rotation. We left spring saying Jabari (Small) is definitely a guy that we can count on and trust.
“He’s still young, still hasn’t been given a whole lot of time, but he truly understood what we were trying to do. He’s not a complete, finished product, but attitude, toughness, all of those things embody what Jabari is.”
At 5-foot-10, 206 pounds, Small has not only spent the offseason trying to mold himself into a starting running back, but one who can take the wear and tear of unrelenting SEC defenses each week while maintaining the speed needed in Heupel’s offense.
“As far as my athletic ability, but becoming faster, more explosive,” Small said. “Not necessarily gaining weight, but putting on more muscle to help with protection and blocks. Just becoming a better athlete ... I just try to take it one day at a time, trying to get better, focusing on the little things and letting my work show.”
“Losing Austin, I think in some ways we were getting close to prepared for that with him missing time this spring ... For us as a team, as an offense, Jacob (Warren) and Princeton (Fant) have played a lot of football,” Golesh said.
“I’m relying on those guys to fill whatever gap Austin was going to fill. I put a lot on Miles Campbell ... He’s a freshman. I’ve never played a freshman at that position, so we’ll see. The next three weeks for Miles will be huge.”
Warren appeared in all 10 games for the Vols as a sophomore last season, starting in five of them, with six catches for 73 yards and a touchdown. He and senior Princeton Fant will likely take a bulk of the reps at tight end with touted freshman Miles Campbell playing a key role early in his career.
“Tight ends are definitely the adjusters in this offense,” Warren said. “We have to know everything and we have to move according to what the play might be. We’ve got to move fast, we’ve got to go tempo. That adds another element. I wouldn’t say the offense revolves around us, but we’re a crucial part of the offense.”
