KNOXVILLE — Neyland Stadium has long been one of the fabled arenas in college football, but the Tennessee football team’s decade-long struggles have taken away some of its luster.
Josh Heupel’s team will have an opportunity to change that today.
No. 13 Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC) coming to Knoxville to play the Vols (4-2, 2-1 SEC), who are coming off of consecutive conference routs of Missouri and South Carolina, in primetime is enough to draw a crowd. Factor in the return of former UT head coach Lane Kiffin, the man now leading the Rebels, and tonight’s SEC clash holds the potential to return UT’s football coliseum to one of the most feared places for an opponent to play.
The game sold out by Tuesday, four days ahead of kickoff and first-year Tennessee athletic director Danny White, after calls from fans on social media, helped re-institute the color-coded checkerboard pattern in the stands that first appeared in the 2014 game against Florida but hasn’t been used since a 41-0 loss to Georgia in 2017.
“I’m looking forward to an electric atmosphere this weekend,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. “We need everybody in orange and white at that stadium. Be there early, be loud and make it a hostile environment for the opponent that’s coming in.”
Between 1989 and 2009, the Vols were 144-25 on their home turf and that included eight seasons of going undefeated at Neyland Stadium. While the on-field product hasn’t exactly followed through, fans have done a good job of making it a “hostile environment” in recent years, most notably in 2015 when Tennessee saw a 17-3 second half lead turn into a 31-24 overtime defeat against No. 19 Oklahoma in front of a home crowd of 102,455.
“You can’t beat the Cotton Bowl,” then-Oklahoma quarterback Mayfield told Athlon Sports in an interview ahead of the 2016 season. “But last year when we went to play Tennessee in Neyland Stadium, that was probably the best game experience I’ve had and probably will ever have. That’s a different type of loud. I can’t even describe it. It was unbelievable.”
Vols’ fans hope to leave that kind of impression on Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, who has passed for 12 touchdowns and 1,479 yards through five games.
His streak of 200-plus passing attempts without an interception is the longest among FBS quarterbacks.
The Rebels, also known for their up-tempo style, are fourth in the SEC in total offense, putting up an average of 561 yards per game. They rank in the top five of every other offensive category, including passing and rushing, in the conference.
“I feel like the biggest challenge is going to be doing our assignment,” Tennessee senior defensive back Alontae Taylor said. “(Ole Miss’) offense is kind of like our offense, we went up against it in the spring and against it in the fall. As far as the high tempo, wide splits with the receivers and Matt Corral is a great quarterback. He makes great decisions. We just need to make sure to contain him and do our assignment and we will be best off.”
UT has done a good job of putting a product on the field that brings in spectators, but the Vols will have to hold up its end of the bargain to help Neyland get back its reputation as a place of not only being loud, but also a place where it’s hard to win.
It could also set up for a statement win early in Heupel’s tenure.
“I’m into whatever our fans want to do Saturday night for this one,” Heupel said. “You want to play an exciting brand of football. You want to compete really hard and bring fans to the stands. I think we’re doing that right now. Then, you want your fans to enjoy the moment. Saturday night will be a great environment. We need it to be a hostile environment. We need it to be tough for (Ole Miss) to communicate ... we need to make it loud and uncomfortable for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.