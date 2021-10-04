KNOXVILLE — Ollie Lane knew where Tiyon Evans would end up more than 90 yards before he got there.
Right after the redshirt junior offensive lineman pulled his block and looked in front of him, he saw Evans in the open field and no one else around.
The SEC Network broadcast picked up the image that summed up Tennessee’s 62-24 win over Missouri at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri last Saturday; Lane with two hands in the air, signaling touchdown as Evans raced 92 yards to the end zone to put the Vols up 21-3 in the first quarter.
“Basically we got the play call and I knew I was going to pull,” Lane recalled. “I told myself that I wanted to make this the best pull I’ve ever had and when I pulled across, got off the pull and looked up and I saw no one in front of (Evans) and I was like, ‘Alright, that’s a touchdown.’
“I immediately threw my hands up. (I was) playing with a lot of emotion.”
For Lane, a Knoxville native that played at Gibbs High School and had dreams of playing at UT, the play also signified how far he and the rest of the Vols (3-2, 1-1 SEC) offensive line has come in the last year.
Lane committed to former head coach Butch Jones’ staff in 2017 and the then-prospect stuck with that commitment through a regime change when Jeremy Pruitt took over in 2018.
“I’m living the dream,” Lane said. “Coming up through high school, it was my dream to come play football here at Tennessee and when I finally got the opportunity I knew exactly the decision that I wanted to make. Through these years of being able to, not only have support from my parents, but also huge support from the community.
“After every game this year I’ve had texts from my high school coaches just telling me how proud they are of me and how they continue to use me as an example for their current players that this is what it takes to do what you want to do.”
After redshirting his freshman season, Lane played in three games in a reserve role in 2019, but didn’t see any action during his sophomore campaign in 2020.
Having the opportunity to watch and learn as a backup has paid off for Lane.
“Being in the program (for four seasons), kind of sitting back and taking in all the information and watching the film, preparing, making the corrections for my mistakes each year and just kind of like, seeing the process as it’s going along,” Lane said. “Definitely just being able to sit back those last three years and really absorb all of the information from all of the great players that I’ve gotten to see play the positions before me and being able to kind of replicate and do the best I can."
Five games into the 2021 season, Lane has played more than 40 snaps at left guard and is contributing to the Vols’ run game that has found early success, including a 480-yard performance at Missouri where he made his second career start.
Tennessee ranks second in the SEC in rushing offense, averaging nearly seven yards a carry and more than 290 yards per game, something the Vols will look to carry with them into Saturday’s meeting with South Carolina at Neyland Stadium (TV: SEC Network, noon).
“I think (Lane) is getting more confident in being out there and getting more reps,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. “I think he’s playing at a better level, too, just fundamentally and technique and opportunity on the field will typically lend to some growth during game time, too, like we saw this past Saturday.”
Lane isn’t the only Knoxville product helping the Vols’ explosiveness on offense.
Senior offensive lineman Cade Mays, who transferred from Georgia ahead of the 2020 season after playing at Knoxville Catholic High School, earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after UT’s rout of the Tigers and hasn’t allowed a sack in 264 snaps at right tackle.
“(Mays) is a guy that, man, is playing better and better every single week,” Heupel said. “I think from a year ago, just coming in and watching him on video and then watching him this offseason, a guy that’s really reshaped his body and the ability to bend and play with great power, functional strength at the offensive line position.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.