In the early hours of Friday morning, moments after Tennessee had rallied from a double-digit deficit with five minutes remaining to beat Indiana in the Gator Bowl, coach Jeremy Pruitt described himself as a “go-for-it kind of guy.”
Pruitt’s coaching career began in 1998 as a high school assistant in his native Alabama, and he was responsible for much of the dirty work — lining the field, washing uniforms, etc.
Nine coaching moves later he is an SEC head coach, and not long after the Vols’ pulled off an improbable victory in Jacksonville, Fla., thanks, in part, to the gutsiest call of his coaching life, he reminisced about how far he had come.
“I look at myself a little bit as a long shot,” Pruitt said.
How fitting, then, that one of football’s most long shot-type of plays helped deliver a bowl victory that could be the springboard to greater success in the 2020 season and beyond.
With four minutes, 19 seconds remaining at TIAA Bank Field, Quavaris Crouch scored on a 1-yard run to get the Vols within six points at 22-16.
With all three timeouts remaining and its defense having just forced a three-and-out, it seemed like a common spot for Tennessee to kick it deep and hope to get the ball back with good field position.
As previously noted, however, that’s not how Pruitt rolls. He called for an onside kick. The Vols executed perfectly, recovered the kick and three plays later scored the winning points in their 23-22 victory.
Pruitt called for four onside kicks during the 2018 season, but the Vols did not recover any of them.
In 471 instances this season in which an FBS team trailed by 13 points or more with five minutes left in the game, the trailing team had won zero times. Thanks to the onside kick by Paxton Brooks and recovered by Eric Gray, Tennessee improved that record from 0-471 to 1-471.
“If it looks like it's there, you might as well take it is the way I look at it,” Pruitt said. “That's kind of the way we coach, you know, rather get them before they get us.”
Practice makes perfect
If the execution looked perfect, that’s because the Vols practiced the play “500 or 600 times over the last six months.”
Called ‘Bunt Right,’ the play begins with Tennessee lining up in a traditional kickoff formation in order to disguise its intent. Brooks, the kickoff specialist known as a touchback machine, approaches the ball like he normally would but then takes a short step and leans back to open up his body.
Instead of driving through the ball, he pokes it to the right.
The Vols noticed throughout the game that Indiana’s kickoff return formation left open the possibility for them to pull off the play. Sure enough, after Crouch’s touchdown, the Hoosiers lined up with two players within 12 yards of the ball. Only one other player was within 20 yards, and he had two teammates between him and where the ball was kicked.
All Brooks had to do was kick the ball into a wide-open space. Tennessee had players ready to block the closest Indiana player, but they never had to because he was so far away.
Once Brooks kicked the ball and it bounced brilliantly end over end without changing direction, all Gray had to do was wait for the ball to go 10 yards before he touched it. Just like his rushing skills, Gray’s patience was strong. He waited just long enough before letting the ball bounce into his chest and covered it with both arms.
“When they called it, we have it in the plan all week and we go through it in practice and execute it throughout the week,” Brooks said. “I felt confident in our ability to execute it in the game and the opportunity came. The coaches saw what they wanted to see in the formation that they lined up in, they called it and thankfully we got a lucky roll.
“The guys on the outside, credit to them; Eric and Nigel (Warrior) and all of the guys for getting their blocks and Eric for going and getting it.”
Indiana’s regret
Indiana gave up a 47-yard kickoff return to Vols running back Ty Chandler after scoring on the first possession of the second half. The Hoosiers also missed an extra point and a long field goal, so special teams were a lowlight.
After the game, though, coach Tom Allen bemoaned the mistake on the onside kick more than anything.
He said the coaches talked about it being a possibility but considering the circumstances of more than four minutes on the clock and a one-score game, they didn’t think Tennessee would go through with it. Rather than sending out the hands team for the kickoff, Indiana coaches simply told their players to be ready for it.
Allen said it was “a tough one to swallow.”
“Their defense had played well enough to where it wasn’t like you say, ‘Hey, this is just an automatic situation,’” Allen said. “But we did discuss it. Hindsight is 20/20 — wish you would have had them out there. But still, at the same time we didn’t and they got the ball.
“But we didn’t react very well even though we went over it and kind of felt like it was a possibility, just be ready for it. They could have kicked it deep and decided to play defense. That was obviously a key play in the game.”
‘The feeling is relief’
It may turn out to be a key play in Pruitt’s coaching tenure.
When the 2019 season began there were realistic hopes the Vols could snap a two-year skid of not making a bowl. Then they opened with a head-scratching loss to Georgia State and blew a last-minute lead in an overtime loss to BYU.
Following a 31-point loss at Florida to begin SEC play, Tennessee was 1-4 and in as bad a spot as it had been in decades. A stirring team meeting followed, and the Vols righted the ship.
Eventually the way won their last five regular season games to set up themselves for a berth in the Gator Bowl. In what was a microcosm of their season, the Vols began poorly on Thursday night before finding a spark and getting themselves over the top.
The fight was inspiring. The execution was perfect. The celebration was delirious.
The onside kick will live forever as the highlight of the entire season.
“The feeling is relief,” Brooks said. “We had four last year that we were very close to getting. All of those were tough. This year, we work it every week in practice and for it to pay off really felt great. I knew it. I had full faith in Eric and those guys. I knew he was going to recover it. As soon as I hit it, I knew he was going to be there.”
