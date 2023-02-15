FARRAGUT — Just like that, Heritage was out to a 15-point lead.
The massive run took place at the beginning of Heritage’s bout with William Blount in the District 4-4A tournament quarterfinals, with the Lady Mountaineers scoring 15 consecutive points to start the game.
That one sequence set the tone for the rest of the matchup, as No. 3 seed Heritage controlled from then on, never allowing any breathing room to No. 6 William Blount in a 57-31 win at Farragut High School.
“I think it was a combination of everything,” Heritage coach Rick Howard told The Daily Times. “We shot the ball really well, and the girls were fired up. We’ve lost three in a row against three good teams, and they wanted to come out and prove the point that we are still alive.”
Chloe Heath started the 15-0 run for Heritage, scoring two straight buckets before Jay Coker tallied three makes of her own. Kinsi Carnes and Carsyn Swaney added their own buckets before William Blount was able to halt the assault with two free throws by Chloe Russell.
The Lady Mountaineers allowed just four points to the Lady Govs in the first quarter; the other two came on a layup by Savannah Darnell.
“You’d better play defense every game to be ready,” Howard said. “Because if you’re not shooting well, like we did against Farragut, you play good defense. We held (Farragut) to 41, we just didn’t shoot it well. So you can always play great defense. You can’t help it if you’re not hitting (shots). I think our girls buy into that, and we’ve got to continue if we’re going to keep advancing in this tournament.”
William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg felt that Heritage run had a huge impact on the outcome.
“I definitely think it dictated the rest of the game,” Kallenberg said. “Obviously, Heritage is a good basketball team and their kids wanted it a lot worse than our kids did tonight.”
Heritage controlled from start to end, leading 33-11 at halftime and 48-18 to end the third quarter. It never allowed William Blount any breathing room, with senior Bekah Gardner keeping the Lady Mountaineers’ defense in check whenever she was on the court, except when playing its reserves in the fourth period.
Swaney led Heritage in scoring with 15 points. Charlise Scartlett topped William Blount with nine.
Heritage moves on in the tournament to face No. 2 Farragut on Friday.
“(Farragut is) athletic,” Howard said. “They work very hard, and we’re playing them on their home court, so that puts you behind the eight-ball a little bit there. But I think we’re pretty equally matched. I just think if you’re hitting (shots), it makes a big difference.
“Last time we played over here, we shot twenty-nine percent. I just don’t see that happening this time. Give Farragut credit, they didn’t shoot the ball very well either. I think it’s going to be a fun game to coach in, and I know it will be a fun game for the girls to play in.”
The loss ends William Blount’s season. Kallenberg praised his team and Chloe Russell in particular, saying that the junior leads the state in charges taken and is seventh in the country in that area.
“We had some kids who gained some valuable experience who obviously were not in those roles last year,” Kallenberg said, “who are going to have to take on a bigger role next year …
“To me, when you’re trying to get kids to buy into a team concept and a kid who has probably been playing at about sixty percent since Christmas is still willing to stick her nose in there and do the dirty work and that kind of stuff, you hope other kids eventually follow her lead and come along with her.”
