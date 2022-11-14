KNOXVILLE — As the final minutes ticked away at Thompson-Boling Arena, Tennessee needed a scoring streak to put together a comeback.
Instead, the Lady Vols were held scoreless for nearly three-and-a-half minutes.
That’s how Monday evening went, and how the opening part of this season has gone, for No. 11 Tennessee, which fell to 1-2 overall with a 79-67 loss to No. 12 Indiana.
Tennessee only led during the first quarter, when the Lady Vols held at most a two-point advantage. Once Indiana (3-0) took an 11-10 lead on a Yarden Garzon layup with 4 minutes, 42 seconds left in the first quarter, though, the Hoosiers stayed ahead for almost 35 minutes of game time.
“I think this is exactly what I expected from Indiana,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “I felt like they would come out and be physical and be tough, play hard, be disciplined, and (they) punched us in the mouth. Would have liked to have seen a better response on our end, but we didn’t see it.”
A Jasmine Franklin layup cut Indiana’s lead to four points with just over seven minutes left in the game, but not even three minutes later, the Hoosiers had regained a double-digit advantage, and the Lady Vols no longer threatened.
A major part of Indiana’s success was its work on the boards. The Hoosiers outrebounded the Lady Vols, 35-33, doing most of that damage in the first half; they grabbed 15 rebounds in the first quarter, then 9 in the second, compared to 5 and 11, respectively, for Tennessee.
“In the first half, we felt like they out-toughed us on the offensive glass. … I think we turned it around and attacked the glass in the second half,” senior guard Jasmine Powell said.
For a team that boasts plenty of size, including 6-foot-6 center Tamari Key, Tennessee has now been outrebounded in two of its first three games. The Lady Vols were beaten on the boards, too, in their 74-65 win over UMass on Thursday.
Key was efficient offensively against Indiana, finishing with 14 points, making all four of her shots and six of her eight free-throw attempts, but only grabbed three rebounds. Four Indiana players eclipsed her in rebounding, including 6-foot-3 forward Mackenzie Holmes and 6-foot guard Grace Berger, who both tallied 10.
“This is not anything new. I’ve been saying this all fall that we look different on the boards (than last season),” Harper said. “We’re not doing anything differently, and we’re still practicing that. So it, right now, is a mentality. It’s an attitude. It’s a mindset. Right now, we’re not disciplined enough on the defensive end to get box outs.”
A bright spot for the Lady Vols was the play of Powell, who tallied a double-double. The 5-foot-6 guard scored 16 points, but perhaps more impressively, snagged 10 rebounds.
It would certainly help Tennessee if the fire she showed rubbed off on the whole roster, as the Lady Vols hope to keep this early skid from progressing any farther.
“I think the biggest area of growth for us is just our overall toughness, to be honest with you,” Harper said. “We’ve got to figure some things out in terms of how we’re going to get there. That will encompass a lot. That will encompass our overall defense, our boxing out, our offensive board play, all the little details that we’re not taking care of right now.
“We’ll get better. We’ll get better because we have to. Can’t keep doing what you’re doing. You’re going to get the same result.”
