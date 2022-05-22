KNOXVILLE — Tennessee’s path to its first super regional appearance since 2019 seemed simple enough.
The Lady Vols, who had beaten Oregon State in its second game of the Knoxville Regional on Saturday, needed to edge out the Beavers just one more time Sunday. They failed to do it in two tries and No. 11 national seed Tennessee was unable to get past the NCAA Tournament’s opening weekend for the second-straight season.
Oregon State forced a second game with an 8-3 win in Game 1 before ending the Lady Vols’ season with a 3-1 victory in Game 2 at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. The Beavers (37-20) move on to play at Stanford in the super regionals for the first time since 2006 in Palo Alto, California, next weekend.
“Congrats to Oregon State, that’s a really good team,” Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly said. “I said when the bracket came out, that’s No. 3-seed. We played them in Palm Springs and we knew how good they were. We knew how good their pitching was, we knew they would be very, very tough and they played really well here this weekend.”
Madison Simon opened the scoring for Oregon State in the top of the second inning in the first game, bringing in the first run on an RBI double to center field that scored Grace Messmer.
The Beavers struck again in the third with two more runs off of one hit. Frankie Hammoude blasted a two-run shot off of Tennessee pitcher Erin Edmoundson to extend their lead to 3-0.
With Oregon State up 5-0 in the fifth, the Lady Vols (41-18) finally answered in the bottom frame as Rylie West doubled to right and brought Ivy Davis and Katie Taylor across to make it 5-2, but Tennessee’s struggles at the plate prevented a late rally and the Beavers scratched three more runs across in the sixth.
The Lady Vols managed just four hits while pitchers Ashley Rogers (L, 12-6), Edmounson and Ryliegh White combined to give up seven hits.
“I think (Oregon State has) really good pitchers,” Tennessee senior first baseman Ashely Morgan said. “It’s the postseason, so they’re always going to bring their best. I think making adjustment to adjustment is always where you need to work and I think that’s where we needed to be better and they won the game.”
Tennessee’s hitting woes continued in game 2 as it mustered three hits and was held scoreless for six innings.
Edmoundson (L, 19-8), who started the game after appearing in relief of Rogers in game 1, had a much better outing, tossing five scoreless innings and recording four strikeouts, but the Lady Vols offense didn’t do her many favors.
Mariah Mazon broke the stalemate in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run home run to take a 2-0 lead. With Kristalyn Romulo on third, Simon singled up the middle to score her for insurance that same inning.
Ashley Morgan cut Tennessee’s deficit to two on a solo homer over the wall in right-center field with two outs, but the Lady Vols were unable to build on the late momentum and Oregon State held on for the win.
“I’m really proud of my team,” Weekly said. “They fought every step of the way and were in it until the end ... for my first year (head coaching) solo, I’m just so grateful to everybody on our team for making this the experience that it was for me personally and as a group. This is one of the closest teams I’ve ever been a part of.”
