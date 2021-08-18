Major Newman notices the lack of attention Alcoa’s defense is getting. The senior linebacker even understands it to a certain extent.
The Tornadoes boasted the most dominant defense in the state for the past two years, led by three-time Daily Times Defensive Player of the Year Grey Carroll, Class 3A TSWA All-State selections Isiah Cox, Cam Burden and Brayden Anderson, Braxton Baumann and Taharin Sudderth.
All six have now graduated, and that — coupled with a talented offense stealing the headlines — has led to the defense being overlooked.
Newman believes defense will once again become the topic of conversation when Alcoa opens its season against Rhea County at 7 p.m. Friday on Goddard Field.
“Being on that dominant defense over the years with those guys and now not playing with them, it’s a lot different, but I want that standard to be what it’s been — straight dominance,” Newman told The Daily Times. “We have a bunch of younger guys that have to step up, but I don’t think people realize how dominant defense we can be.
“I know I’m going to hold myself accountable, and I’m going to hold everybody else accountable, too.”
Rhea County will be a tough opening challenge for Alcoa, not just because of its talent but also its style of play — a Wing T offense that is vastly different than the spread offenses that dominant the landscape of modern football.
The Golden Eagles are proficient in their option-based ground game, rushing for 2,666 yards on 416 carries (6.4 yards per carry) last season. Their rushing attack accounted for 70.8% of their yards from scrimmage and 77.3% of their touchdown output.
“It’s probably a challenge you wouldn’t want to see coming off the bat because they will come and hit you right in the face,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin said. “If you’re a young guy and you don’t have much bark on you, you’ll fold if you don’t watch out because it’s not just one punch in the face or two or three or four. It’s play after play, and that’s a little bit different than what most people do.”
Rhea County returns its starting quarterback Kaden Martin, who completed 73 of his 142 passes for 1,098 yards and 10 touchdowns as a freshman a year ago while adding 131 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
Sophomore running back Ethan Davis will receive most of the handoffs from Martin after finishing as the Golden Eagles’ second-leading rusher last season, logging 974 yards and seven touchdowns on 128 carries (7.6 yards per carry).
“I know they’ve gotten better and I know their potential is out the roof,” Rankin said. “I’ve heard so many people talk about their quarterback and say that he’s good right now and may be great in the future. They’re just tough, hard-nosed kids that know how to compete and know how to win. They’re the kind of kids you want on your football team.”
Defensive line was the biggest question mark on the Tornadoes’ new-look defense entering the season, and some of the players who were emerging as the answer to that problem will be unavailable — two of which because of injury and another who is no longer a part of the program.
In a game that will be decided on the line of scrimmage, Alcoa will have its work cut out for it to earn some of the notoriety it wants on the defensive side of the ball.
“We have so many kids that have been around here but haven’t necessarily proven it on the field, and that’s what counts,” Rankin said. “Until they prove it under the lights on Friday night against different competition, there’s a little question mark there.”
The quest for a state record-tying seventh straight Class 3A BlueCross Bowl is just beginning, but history will be dependent on Alcoa finding some semblance of the defensive dominance that has carried it over the years.
Rhea County is the first opportunity to prove it can.
“Week 1 can set up so many things,” Newman said. “A bad Week 1 can really change your whole season, so I think it’s important for us to go out there and do out thing — have fun, execute and get the season started the right way.”
