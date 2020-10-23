LENOIR CITY — Prior to Friday night’s game against the Seymour High School Eagles, Lenoir City High School head football coach Jeff Cortez stressed the importance of faith during a season full of uncertainty and less-than-desired results.
Hebrews 11:1 has been a passage the Panthers have emphasized all season long, which states, “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”
After nine weeks of searching for a win and never giving up hope, the Panthers came out Friday as the more physical team and outlasted the Eagles en route to a 15-6 win in the last regular season home game.
“We want to be physical and tonight it all came together,” Cortez said. “On Thursday, I talked to the boys about Hebrews and about how faith is what we don’t see and the promises of things to come. We hadn’t seen that victory yet, but we knew it was coming. We knew if we played four quarters of good football that we were going to get that win, and we did. I’m just really proud of our guys for senior night. These seniors that are with us are special guys and stuck through the thick and the thin so to speak, and I’m just really happy for our program. We needed that win.”
Lenoir City set the tone early in the first quarter after stuffing Seymour’s offense on the first drive of the game and came up with a blocked punt to set up the Panthers’ offense on the Seymour 12-yard line.
The Panthers scored six plays later when junior tailback Josh Mejia punched into the end zone from 3 yards out to go up 6-0 following a missed extra point attempt.
Lenoir City capitalized again on the first play of the Eagles’ next drive after forcing and recovering a fumble. The Panthers came up short and settled for a 29-yard field goal by junior Gio Gonzalez to extend the lead to 9-0.
However, Seymour responded on the next drive thanks to a crucial pass interference call to put the Eagles in the red zone. Brendon Harris combined for 15 yards on two carries to score to cut the lead to 9-6 heading into the halftime break.
“We’ve got to talk about the blocked punt, and statistics tell us if you get a blocked punt that it’s such an emotional lift that you’re going to win the game 80% of the time,” Cortez said. “We went after that first one and got it, and that was a momentum-shifter right out of the gate. But then again, Gio got us on the board multiple times with his field goals. We work special teams and work the kicking game every day. He was kicking just like normal and making all the kicks in the book and when you can you have that asset, it’s very important.”
Lenoir City continued to lean heavily on the ground in the second half behind Mejia, who finished the game with 32 carries for 121 yards. Gonzalez nailed two additional field goals in the third quarter.
The Panthers out-gained the Eagles 21-9 in first downs and went 3-for-3 on fourth-down conversions.
“They had an odd front up front, and we knew we could make the gaps with them,” Tucker Yancey, LCHS senior lineman, said. “Every time coach was calling it, we knew we were going to get 4 or 5 yards for an average.”
The Eagles failed to muster another successful offensive drive in the second half and were held to 112 total offensive yards, while the Panthers totaled 220.
“Really from Soddy Daisy on, we thought we found our niche I guess you could say in the run game,” Cortez said.
“It’s just good old fashioned counter trey football. In the shotgun, it’s a new version. We’ve got a sophomore, three juniors and a senior all working hard — that’s what that was. Every day, we call them the Fist of Five and they did what we wanted them to do. They were physical, they attacked and it’s going to be fun to have four of those fists back next year.”
Notching the first on-the-field win of the season and avenging last year’s 35-13 loss to the Eagles will be a special memory for the senior class.
“Other than the quarantine, we haven’t felt the feeling of winning this year,” Yancey said. “With this being my last game here at home, I wouldn’t want it any other way.”
