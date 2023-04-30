The Blount United Soccer Club board of directors met with nearly one hundred parents and players Sunday afternoon to gather feedback on its upcoming decision regarding a merger with the One Knox Youth Club, a decision that has to be made this evening.
The Tennessee State Soccer Association has mandated across the state tryout times in late May to early June, and the quick turnaround to prepare a league before tryouts has set a tight deadline for the Blount United board of directors to reach a decision soon.
The vote will be made by the members of the board this evening on whether to keep Blount United independent and in Blount County, or merge with One Knox to become One Knox-Blount. The resounding opinion of those families present for the meeting was to keep the club and competitive soccer in Blount County.
“My husband and I both work,” Tiffany Kourofsky, a mother of two Blount United athletes told The Daily Times. “My husband works in Powell, so commuting home from work and trying to get kids to soccer practice is not really feasible for us. I really think as a proud person from Blount County, we should keep competitive soccer in Blount County. I do think this merger will end this.”
The idea of a Blount United-One Knox merger was first brought to the board of directors within the last several weeks. One Knox SC, the USL League One professional soccer team founded in 2021, combined two local, established club programs, the Knoxville Crush and the Knoxville Reds, last season as it built up its youth club soccer footprint.
One Knox approached Blount United with a similar deal to merge as One Knox-Blount for two years. In the agreement, the established Blount County teams would get to stay in-county, while the rest of the players would go towards fielding One Knox’s teams.
“They (One Knox) approached Blount United and asked us if we would be part of that as sort of a satellite arm, but also rolled into that club as well,” president of the board Jami Sugg said. “They’ve asked us to be One Knox-Blount. We could stay in Blount County for a lot of our teams, but still benefit from the bigger conglomerate of One Knox.”
The biggest pro of merging with One Knox is its brand, and Blount United would be able to take advantage of better funding; fundraising has always been an issue for Blount United in the past, and if the club were to stay independent, it would increase its fees by nearly $300 per person to break even.
One Knox’s fee of $1,650 for an 11v11 team is higher than Blount United’s $1,100 — United’s calling card over the years has been its cheaper club fee — but it does not have access to the financial aid, field maintenance, coaches and curriculum that One Knox does.
Sugg and the board did not believe One Knox to have any “malicious” intent behind their offer to merge. They believed the offer was primarily based on One Knox’s need for players — One Knox must have multiple competitive teams at multiple levels to remain a USL1 team — but the parents could not help but feel worried, should they go the route of One Knox-Blount, for their future after the initial two-year deal.
“I believe this concession to let us be One Knox-Blount will last the two years they’re required to allow us to be One Knox-Blount, and then it will just be One Knox,” Kourofsky said. “Blount County competitive soccer would be gone.”
Other questions, though, do arise if the board’s vote is to stay independent. Financing has always been a problem for United, as well as its lack of volunteers. Additionally, many of Blount United’s most talented players have left for One Knox in the past, and the club has struggled to make itself the more attractive option than the flashier, brand-recognizable alternative in Knoxville.
Blount United could also lose its leverage with One Knox. Should United remain independent for the next two years, there is no guarantee that it would be in a better position to negotiate a merger in the future; United could realistically lose the benefits One Knox is offering now, such as keeping any soccer in-county, as well as having Blount in its name.
Sugg and the rest of the board were happy to hear the opinions of the league’s families, as they were far from a final decision ahead of tonight’s deadline.
“I’m glad we had so many come out,” Sugg said. “It’s good for people to be heard. The board, we meant it when we said it, we represent the parents. We care what they say and what their opinions are. No decision has been made, so it’s important to be able to say their piece in whatever capacity.”
Kourofsky and the other parents, however, felt that they had not been heard by the board in the past. They said that communication between board members and parents was almost non-existent, and they only received the email announcing Sunday’s meeting on Friday.
What the parents want is for the board to vote for what is in the best interest of the club, and most importantly, their children.
“I’m missing my daughter’s game today, and her grandparents had to take her, because it was so rushed and hurried,” Kourofsky said. “I am thankful for this opportunity, but I hope they have the authority to make the decision — because they’re supposed to be representing us — that represents us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.