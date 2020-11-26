Parker McGill has been the engine that makes Maryville’s offense go throughout the season and Dobyns-Bennett knew it.
The Indians packed the box and relied on their man-to-man coverage on the perimeter — it did not work — leaving the senior running back to bide his time.
McGill logged two carries for four yards in the first half, but as Maryville gashed Dobyns-Bennett through the air, things started to open up. He touched the ball five times in the second half, averaging 16.4 yards per carry, including a 40-yard touchdown with four minutes, 37 seconds remaining in the third quarter that gave the Rebels a 14-point lead that proved too much for D-B to overcome.
“He was as patient as he could be, waited for his chance and then broke three or four explosive plays in the second half when we needed to have them,” Maryville running backs coach Adam Hendricks told The Daily Times. “He can play that game, but he can also be a 25-carry guy. That is what we want in a back, and it’s what we have to have here at Maryville.”
McGill possesses all the physical attributes that make up talented running backs — speed, acceleration and strength — but his patience and vision separate him from the other dynamic backs in the area. It will have to be on display when Maryville (12-0) faces Oakland (13-0) in the Class 6A semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday inside Ray Hughes Stadium in Murfreesboro.
“We always talk about the scheme getting the first five yards and rest is all me,” McGill said. “Coach Hendricks just helps put me in the right spot all the time. All the reps I get in practice and games slows the game down for me more and more and helps my patience out a little bit.”
“His patience has definitely helped him, and that’s something I think he has worked on,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt added. “He deserves a lot of credit because he is very coachable, and when you tell him something, he tries to do it.
“With some of the stuff we do, you have to run with patience because if you overrun the pulling guard or tackle, it’s not going to be there. He understands that there are times you have to be patient and there is a point in the run where you have to hit the gas.”
McGill has rushed for 1,305 yards and 20 touchdowns on 174 carries (7.5 yards per carry) this season — the manifestation of the promise Maryville saw in McGill after he transferred from William Blount after the first game of his freshmen year.
He joined the program as a raw talent who was physically mature and started showcasing his ability as a sophomore reserve in the Rebels’ blowout victories. He acted as Tennessee freshman running back Tee Hodge’s backup through the first three games of the 2019 campaign before being elevated to the top of the depth chart when Hodge was sidelined with a toe injury.
There was no drop off.
McGill made the first start of his career against Alcoa in the 90th edition of the Battle of Pistol Creek and rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. A week later, he set the program’s single-season rushing record with 226 yards against Farragut.
In the five games he started while Hodge recovered, he eclipsed the century mark in four of them.
“We knew how good Tee was, but we also felt really confident with Parker,” Hendricks said. “He knew what he was capable of and was just waiting for his opportunity. He wasn’t shook at all.”
Hodge returned against McMinn County on Oct. 25, 2019 and the Rebels went back to rotating him and McGill.
Hunt stood on the sidelines and realized something had to change with the offense. It did not make sense to have either one of them on the sideline, so for the six games of the season both shared the backfield and Maryville won the program’s 17th state championship.
“Parker deserved to be out there every play because he was playing so well,” Hunt said. “It worked beautifully.”
Hodge’s graduation left McGill as the sole workhorse in Maryville’s backfield this season, and he added 20 pounds — going from 185 to 205 — to be better-suited for the increased workload.
He has handled the responsibility swimmingly, patiently carrying the Rebels to the brink of another Class 6A BlueCross Bowl appearance.
“This is not how I thought it was going to be, but this is what I wanted it to be,” McGill said. “I never thought I’d be in this situation, but I’m blessed to be in this situation.”
