GREENBACK — Greenback’s main concern in Tuesday’s Region 2-A soccer semifinal was not Rockwood but any overconfidence it had drawn from a five-goal victory over the Tigers during the regular season.
Brashness may have played a part in it being a scoreless draw for most of the first half, but the Cherokees found themselves once sophomore Paul Pifer scored in the 21st minute, spearheading a 5-1 victory that clinched two more program firsts in the form of a region championship appearance and a Class A sectional berth.
“These kinds of thoughts keep me awake at night,” Greenback coach Rob Fox told The Daily Times. “You come out in a game like this, and we have a strong team while Rockwood is probably not where they’d like to be in terms of a program.
“We struggled there for the first little bit, but getting that was a little bit of a relief. But when you’re a coach getting up 1-0 still isn’t enough.”
Greenback (10-8) will travel to face Oneida on Thursday for the region title and the right to host a sectional in part because what followed over the final 59 minutes was more than enough.
Pifer added another goal 10 minutes later to send the Cherokees into halftime with a 2-0 lead, and when Rockwood scored in the 48th minute, Pifer responded by completing his hat trick six minutes later.
“Scoring those first two goals was definitely a relief, but you have to keep going 100% because anybody can come back, and they proved that by putting a goal in to make it 2-1,” Pifer said. “We just had to keep pushing no matter what the score was, and I think it just proves once again that our teammates aren’t going to give up no matter what time of the game it is.”
Senior Garrett Shockley extended the Cherokees’ advantage even further with a goal in the 60th minute, and then junior Austin Hamilton capped the scoring on a breakaway in the final seconds to start the celebration of historic achievement.
Greenback started its boys program during the 2017-18 school year and proceeded to win one game in each of its first two seasons. The five seniors on this team — Dakota Garland, Matthew Hurst, Mark Anthony Astudillo, River Steele and Shockley — endured the infancy stages of the program and helped grow it for the moments this postseason has presented.
The Cherokees walked into the District 4-A tournament and dispatched Sale Creek in the opening round before staging an upset of Polk County in the semifinals, only to better that achievement by knocking off two-time reigning district championship Sweetwater in the title game.
“We went through some tremendous lumps,” Fox said. “We played teams that beat us like drums, so to get some success has been fantastic. They’re responding really well and they’re having a lot of fun, and to see them go from pretty awful to where we are today, it’s a nice bookend to show kids that if you keep working and keep fighting that you’re going to get better.”
Greenback’s first ever region tournament appearance started with a resounding victory and leaves it one victory in the sectionals away from a state tournament berth that seemed so far away just two years ago.
“I had no idea what the results would be all season,” Pifer said. “I didn’t even know if we’d make it this far, but it’s been a blessing. This season has just proved that if we play as a team, anything is possible. … We have the ability, and it doesn’t matter what team we’re playing.”
