KNOXVILLE — Karen Weekly had a decision to make.
The Tennessee softball coach was checking off scenarios mentally, trying to figure out which pitcher would give her team the edge against Northern Kentucky in the Lady Vols’ Knoxville Regional opener.
Once she put her mind to it, though, it wasn’t hard for her to see which choice was the right one.
“Early in the week, I went through a lot of different scenarios in my mind,” Weekly said. “The first game is the most important, but then you try to figure out how things are going to flow after that, too. But I just know from experience, Friday night games can be tough, and I knew that Payton (Gottshall) would attack the zone and not give them any freebies and any chances to really mount rallies unless they earned it.
“I just wanted her out there for us to have that on our side.”
Gottshall gave her coach all she wanted and more, producing five innings of no-hit ball in Tennessee’s 12-0 run-rule victory over Northern Kentucky, which sent the Lady Vols (45-8) to the winners’ bracket semifinals.
The senior pitcher struck out nine batters, including the first six she faced, and kept the Norse (23-31) off balance while her own offense moved through a slow start before eventually catching fire.
It was the first no-hitter for Gotshall in her Tennessee career, in a game in which she didn’t even know she would be starting until that morning. She said her focus was to attack with her pitches and focus on her own strengths.
“Payton just did her job, which was keep them off the board until we could figure things out offensively,” Weekly said. “And she did that and more.”
“I just knew that I had to keep going and keep battling,” Gottshall added. “And I knew that our offense was going to come through at some point.”
Gottshall, a Massillon, Ohio native, came to Tennessee after a stellar career at Bowling Green. She was attracted to the competitive environment at Tennessee, which was the only school she visited.
“From watching the team previously, I knew that they were a great, solid group, and I just really wanted to be a part of that and help them achieve the goals and everything I wanted, but (also) what the team wanted,” Gottshall said.
Gottshall’s strong performance on the mound overshadowed a Tennessee offense that struggled before its bats got hot. The Lady Vols stranded five runners across the first two innings, with their lone run during those two innings coming on a Zaida Puni solo shot to right.
Tennessee shook off some of its rust when Jamison Brockenbrough tripled down the right side to score three runs in the bottom of the third inning, one in which the Lady Vols ultimately scored six runs before adding five in the fourth. Brockenbrough finished with a team-high five RBIs.
Puni tallied her second homer during that fourth inning, smacking the scoreboard with the long ball and bringing in three to give Tennessee its 12th run on the night.
It all came down to what Tennessee’s batters were telling each other each time they headed back to the dugout.
“I would say our communication throughout the whole game, no matter if you had a bad at-bat, a good at-bat, you come into the dugout and we tell our teammates what we saw, and we just pass the message along,” Puni said.
Tennessee will face Indiana (43-16), which defeated Louisville, 4-3, in Friday’s first game, at 1 p.m. today in the winners’ bracket semifinals. The Lady Vols hope to stave off the Hoosiers and move on to Sunday’s regional championship game without having to play any additional games.
Whatever happens, the confidence the Lady Vols, and Gottshall in particular, gleaned from their solid win to open the regional was apparent. Now, the goal is to keep that confidence flowing, just as it was for Gottshall when she struck out batter after batter to start the game.
“It just lets me know that my stuff is working,” Gottshall said, “and just gives me more confidence to keep pushing and keep going and going and going.”
