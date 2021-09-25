GAINESVILLE, Fla. — With under four minutes remaining in the second quarter, Jimmy Holiday's night came to an end.
The sophomore receiver had been flagged for targeting after his hit on Florida return man Xzavier Henderson, and when officials confirmed the call after a review, Holiday was ejected for the rest of the game.
It was one of multiple instances of mistakes leading to penalties for Tennessee in its 38-14 road loss to SEC rival Florida on Saturday. The Vols racked up 10 penalties for 85 yards, compared to the Gators' six penalties for 45 yards.
"It was very disappointing," senior defensive back Alontae Taylor said. "You kind of want to win those aspects of the game and you also don't want to make it close, right? So you kind of want to be there early and make that play."
Holiday's error, which came after Henderson called a fair catch, was arguably the most egregious; redshirt freshman linebacker William Mohan was also penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct during the play.
"Obviously, the two on the special teams, disappointing," Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said. "Hitting the guy that's catching the football early and then the unsportsmanlike conduct during the course of the play. Two plays that you can't do."
But smaller penalties hurt Tennessee (2-2, 0-1 SEC) throughout the game.
One was a 15-yard face mask call on linebacker Jeremy Banks on the first offensive possession for Florida (3-1, 1-1 SEC) which ended with a 4-yard passing touchdown from quarterback Emory Jones to running back Malik Davis.
Others were offsides penalties on defensive lineman Caleb Tremblay and Elijah Simmons, veteran players expected to be more disciplined, especially in key games such as Saturday's.
A particularly glaring mistake: a delay of game call on Tennessee's offense late in the contest, when the Vols were already down by several scores and trying to hold onto any possible momentum. It's likely quarterback Hendon Hooker and the rest of the offense were fazed by the deafening crowd noise emanating from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
"A couple penalties on offense that hurt you in situational football," Heupel said. "Had some moving parts up front that played a little bit of a part of that, but at the end of the day, when you're playing at this level, you've got to go execute. And didn't do a good enough job of that in the second half."
The Vols played the Gators close in the first half, even taking a 14-10 early in the second quarter on a 75-yard touchdown pass from Hooker to JaVonta Payton. Tennessee trailed Florida at halftime, 17-14, with plenty of time and opportunities to retake the advantage and end its nine-game road losing streak to its rival.
But the mistakes and penalties piled up for the Vols, and when the clock expired on Saturday's game, Tennessee had more to fix than to be happy with as its players left Gainesville.
"As a team, there's definitely things that we can control," senior receiver JaVonta Payton said. "We had a lot of penalties today and we had some dropped balls. With a team like Florida, those are the type of things that can get you beat. They have talented guys out there, so the team that makes the less mistakes is the team that's going to come out with the 'W.'"
When the Vols travel to Missouri on Oct. 2 for their next contest, looking to rebound and claim their first SEC win on the season, they'll want to put Saturday's errors behind them, the same as on an individual play in any given game.
"Sometimes you just can't control things like that," Taylor said. "You've just got to clear it and go to the next play."
