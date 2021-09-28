GREENBACK — Kylee Moore was trying to preserve the tie late on Tuesday.
In a 1-1 match with inside of two minutes to go in the second half, McMinn Central’s Reagan Baker broke towards the net. Moore rushed in to prevent the shot but fouled Baker, setting up a Carlee Rule penalty kick.
Rule’s kick shot into the back left corner of the net, one of just two times a ball got past Greenback goalkeeper Brooke McConnell, and it gave the Chargerettes the lead with 1:19 to go.
The score ended up being the difference at Cooper Field as Greenback fell to McMinn Central, 2-1, in a non-district contest.
“I’m pleased with our effort overall,” Greenback coach Rob Fox told The Daily Times. “I just told the girls how proud of them I am. That’s a tough thing to say to a team after a loss. They’re upset to lose of course. McMinn Central is good.”
One player in particular whom Fox was proud of was Moore. He credited the sophomore for her aggressiveness in the final minutes to keep the Chargerettes from pulling in front.
Moore was understandably upset following the match, but Fox singled her out in the post-game huddle to let her know he appreciated her approach.
“I tried to talk (Moore) down off the ledge here,” Fox said. “She’s upset. She feels like it’s her fault. You know, it’s a mistake of effort but a mistake of effort is something I can certainly look past. She was trying, she was wanting to get this tie at least, if not the win, as bad as anyone else and she just went in there too aggressive and unfortunately for us, it was inside the 18.”
After a scoreless first 10-plus minutes, McMinn Central (6-5) struck first on a Rule goal at the 28:29 mark of the first half to lead 1-0.
It didn’t take long for the Lady Cherokees (6-3-1) to respond as Madison Graves slipped one behind the Chargerettes’ goalkeeper less than three minutes later to make it a 1-1 game.
Greenback’s shot opportunities were limited in the second half, as McMinn Central out-shot the Lady Cherokees overall, 17-4, but Graves had a chance when she got out in front of the defense with just over 23 minutes left in regulation. The Chargerettes’ Jackie Payne, though, managed to keep Graves’ shot out of the net to keep the score tied.
Payne finished with three saves, but Greenback’s Brooke McConnell had a busier night. McConnell had several key saves before the penalty kick ultimately did the Lady Cherokees in.
She finished with nine saves overall, including one with 12:20 to go where she used her foot to block what looked like a go-ahead score for McMinn Central.
McConnell had to step in after starting goalie Shay McDonnell suffered a concussion in a match against Clinton on Aug. 26 and was later ruled out for the remainder of the season.
Fox thought Tuesday was her best performance since taking over the position.
“(McConnell) was phenomenal,” Fox said. “She had her best game that I think she’s ever had at goalkeeper. This is her first year playing goalkeeper full time. Up until now she’s been a field player. We lost our goalkeeper at Clinton and lost her for the season, so we had to put Brooke in there and she’s done a fantastic job.”
Greenback has just one District 4-A match left in its regular season against Bledsoe County on Oct. 4. That meeting is sandwiched between games at Carter (Thursday) and Rockwood (Oct. 5) before the Lady Cherokees close out against Gatlinburg-Pittman at home on Oct. 7.
“I knew that going into this stretch of our season that it was going to be tough,” Fox said. “But you know, we’re trying to get ready for our district tournament so we try to take the tactic that we’re going to play good teams and good teams will get us ready for our district. I’m happy with the way it turned out except for the final result.”
