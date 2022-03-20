KNOXVILLE — The path forward is laid out for the Tennessee women’s basketball team. The Lady Vols just have to rise to the occasion.
After downing No. 13-seed Buffalo, 80-67, on Saturday in the NCAA Tournament’s first round, No. 4-seed Tennessee (24-8) is just one win away from its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2016.
Standing in its way is No. 12-seed Belmont (23-7), which defeated No. 5 Oregon in double-overtime, 73-70, on Saturday to advance to the second round as well.
The Lady Vols will tip off against the Nashville-based Bruins at 7 p.m. today at Thompson-Boling Arena. If they can eliminate their in-state foe, it could be a huge turning point for a program built on the type of success it hasn’t seen in years.
“Honestly, I think that this opportunity is perfect for us,” graduate guard Jordan Walker said. “I think with being able to win this game and going to the Sweet 16, like it just kind of sums up the season that we’ve had. We’ve been through a lot and I feel like if we continue to fight night in and night out, we’ll be able to go as far as we want and I feel like that’s been something that we’ve been saying all year.
“It’s so true with this team. Like, if we just go out there and we do what we’re supposed to do and we fight and give effort and play together, I really feel like the sky is the limit for us.”
To reach that sky, though, Tennessee will have to overcome a Belmont team that isn’t lacking in confidence or tenacity. After beating fellow in-state programs Austin Peay and Tennessee Tech to win the OVC title two weeks ago, the Bruins splashed 12 3-pointers against Oregon, using dynamic play from guards Tuti Jones and Destinee Wells to send the Ducks home.
“I think that the challenge is chasing them off the three a little bit, making them make contested threes versus just wide-open threes,” Walker said. “I think that that’s going to be a big difference with making threes for any team. If it’s wide open, of course, you can knock it down, but if it’s contested or you’re being chased off the line, I think it’s a little bit harder.”
“I think if you look at Belmont and what they’re able to do, they are excellent and efficient on both ends of the court,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper added. “They can shoot it well. They pass it well. They are a low-turnover team. They’re very, very intelligent. They make the right decision. And a lot of that is on the defensive end as well.
“So I think they’re not going to be intimidated. You look at their schedule. They’ve played a tough schedule. They made a run last year. This is a very experienced basketball team, and they’re going to come out and fight and do what they do and what they do has been pretty good.”
That experience runs both ways, though, as Tennessee made it this far after fighting through an up-and-down regular season that included an 18-1 start, a skid in SEC play, a disappointing 1-1 mark in the SEC Tournament and now a chance to earn their first Sweet 16 berth in six years.
The Lady Vols aren’t ready for that season to end. Their next task is to ensure it doesn’t against upset-minded Belmont.
“I told the team today, I love them,” Harper said. “I love them, and I’m thankful and grateful for them. I appreciate all that they’ve done, and what they’ve been through this year and the ups and downs hasn’t changed them as people. I get to go out and coach a team that plays hard every single possession, and they try. They will make mistakes, and we may not make every shot or, you know, we’ll mess up, but this is the team that I want to coach, because they will fight.
“They will give us everything they’ve got. I just appreciate that. When you have that as a coach, I just want to see them succeed. I want to see them have that opportunity, you know, and it’s a really special group. They’ve hung in there. They’ve hung in there this year and would love to keep coaching them for a little bit longer.”
