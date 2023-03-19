KNOXVILLE — Jasmine Franklin remembers the last time she played against Toledo, and not for a pleasant reason.
It was the final game she played for Missouri State, as she suffered a season-ending knee injury during that Dec. 21, 2021 contest and later transferred to Tennessee.
“I felt like I never got to finish the game,” Franklin told The Daily Times. “So I wasn’t finished yet. Same reason I came back for my COVID year, didn’t feel like I was finished yet.”
In a sense, Franklin will have a chance to finish that game when No. 4-seed Tennessee hosts No. 12-seed Toledo at 6 p.m. today at Thompson-Boling Arena in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. She certainly isn’t taking that opportunity for granted, either.
“I’m glad I get to see them again,” Franklin said. “Hopefully, we will come out with a win like we did there (at Missouri State).”
Franklin’s story is just one of the many narratives swirling around the Lady Vols (24-11) program ahead of Monday’s clash. Jordan Horston has a similar one regarding injury, as she missed last year’s tournament after suffering a fractured dislocation of her elbow during a regular season bout against Alabama.
“That in itself is motivation right there,” Horston said. “It was taken away from me last year, didn’t get the opportunity to be out there. I’m just thankful to have the opportunity this year, so I want to maximize my time out there.”
Another storyline is Sara Puckett’s; the sophomore made a huge impact for Tennessee in its second-round game last season, hitting a 3-pointer with just 18 seconds remaining to give the Lady Vols a lead over Belmont and help punch their ticket to the Sweet 16.
That shot has been on her mind a year later, but she hopes the Lady Vols won't need her heroics in order to defeat the Rockets (29-4).
“Definitely (because of) the timing, I’ve definitely thought about it,” Puckett said. “I know I’m going to be prepared again if that time comes, and I’m that person. I’m excited just to see how everything plays out and hopefully, we won’t need to get to that point.”
Some players on Tennessee’s roster have yet to make many memories during the NCAA Tournament. Freshmen Justine Pissott and Edie Darby are embarking on their first tournament runs, and their meeting with Toledo will just be their second national tournament contests as collegiate players.
“Pretty amazing,” Pissott said. “Not a lot of teams get to experience that, and just getting to be a part of that is really special, especially with this group of girls.”
“I’m just blessed to be here, even though I’m just a small part of what we’re trying to do,” Darby added. “It’s amazing just to be here and experience that with these amazing teammates.”
If that’s not enough, Darby and her sister, Tess, get to experience playing in the NCAA Tournament together as teammates, an experience Tess sometimes struggles to describe.
“I haven’t really found a word that describes it, but I go with ‘special,’” Tess Darby said. “‘Special’ and ‘grateful.’ We’re just very grateful for the coaches for giving her the opportunity and for us to be here together. This is why you come and you play college basketball, to play on the biggest stage like this at honestly the best university, I believe. Just seeing all of the work she has put in throughout her career, starting with us playing in the driveway, going way back.
“It’s just really special.”
Personal narratives may swirl around its upcoming bout, but that doesn’t mean Tennessee isn’t unified as a team. In fact, it’s quite the opposite, and the Lady Vols hope to keep proving that when they tip off against Toledo.
“Honestly, it’s always been us,” Edie Darby said, “and we’ve always known that we can go as far as we want.”
