William Blount head coach Philip Shadowens during the Governors’ 21-20 victory over Cleveland on Oct. 25, 2019. The win helped pave the way for William Blount’s first non-guaranteed playoff appearance since 2007.
Eagleton College & Career Academy will have a new head football coach when it officially starts varsity play.
Coach Philip Shadowens is leaving Eagleton and taking an assistant coaching position at Knoxville Catholic, he confirmed to The Daily Times on Friday. He is retiring from teaching in public schools after 32 years.
“The decision had nothing to do with Eagleton,” Shadowens said. “Eagleton is an unbelievably great place. It was just after 32 years of being in public schools, I decided for my family, it’s a great opportunity for us to retire from one stage and to go into another stage, and to be at an elite program like Knox Catholic was a great opportunity for us as well.”
Shadowens will work with Catholic’s offensive line and help coordinate the offense. He may also help coach the defensive side of the ball, he said.
Shadowens will still teach psychology and driver’s education at Catholic. He will stay as a physical education and weightlifting teacher at Eagleton until the last day of the semester.
Catholic recently hired Dean Cokinos as its new head coach, replacing Korey Mobbs.
“What I know about Catholic is they want to be the very best,” Shadowens said. “They want to be the best football program in the state. Obviously, they play in the elite level in a region with Baylor, McCallie, Brentwood Academy, MBA and Lipscomb … there’s not a region close to that probably maybe in the whole southeast.
“So getting to compete at the top level of football and with the goals that Catholic has of becoming the best football team in the state of Tennessee, it just excites me.”
Shadowens gushed about the positives at Eagleton.
“This place is going to be a great high school,” Shadowens said. “It’s got unbelievable administration here. Teachers and kids are bought in, and this is going to be a special, special place. So it was a really tough decision for me, but it became such a good opportunity for me to retire after 32 years in public schools and still have an opportunity to be at a program like Catholic.
“I hated to leave these kids and I hated to leave the administration here, but for my family, it was by far the best. This place at Eagleton is a special, special place, and great things are going to happen here. I’m just glad I got to be a part of it for a year, but this is certainly the best decision for my family.”
Tyler is a sports reporter at The Daily Times. A University of Tennessee alumnus, he previously was the newspaper's cops/courts reporter, as well as the sports editor at The Advocate & Democrat, a fellow APG publication.
