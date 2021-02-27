The Maryville College women's basketball team took its first loss the season on Saturday as Piedmont took a 68-60 decision over the Scots in a battle of conference unbeatens inside the Cooper Center. Hope Franklin paced the Lady Lions (11-0) with 16 and Nakiyah Washington added 13 as PC pounded the inside with its forwards, hitting 25 of 45 (55.6%) from the floor. The only hole in Piedmont's attack was a 13-of-22 (59.1%) day at the foul line.
Maryville College (10-1) held a 29-27 lead at the break but Piedmont outscored the Scots 24-14 in the decisive third quarter. Klaire Varney led MC with 16 while Courtney Curruthers came off the bench for 15.
The USA South foes meet again Sunday in the backend of the West Division home-and-home series to close the conference's regular season.
