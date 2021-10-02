Cookeville was hanging around with Alcoa early into the second quarter in the Tornadoes 38-0 win over the Cavaliers.
Leading by seven points, Alcoa kept the offense on the field for a fourth-and-nine at the Cookeville 28-yard line. That’s where Caden Buckles found Eli Owens for a 28-yard touchdown, the first of the tight end’s two score.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound freshman stands out, towering over opponents two to three years older than him.
Even at his size, Owens is supremely athletic, impressing with his speed and agility Friday night. After a slow last few weeks, Owens broke out in the Tornadoes blowout win over Cookeville.
“He was in a little bit of a slump,” Rankin said. “Had a great pre-fall and sort of slumped out a little bit. We put a lot on him — probably too much as a freshman at one time. He had some nice catches and showed a lot of potential tonight. Pretty good game through the air. Has to learn to block a little better but that’s our job.”
Owens caught four passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns in the blowout win. The freshman also set up Alcoa’s third touchdown of the game, catching a pass that was slightly overthrown, bobbling it on his finger tips before securing the catch at the one-yard line.
Alcoa’s passing attack is full of playmakers, and adding another in Owens could make it even more dangerous heading into the postseason.
Deck finished with three completions and one interception in 12 attempts in the 56-6 loss to Knoxville West. Heritage coach Tim Hammontree thought his sophomore quarterback did the best he could given the stiff pass rush and poor route running.
“(Deck) did a really good job of avoiding contact and trying to get the ball off,” Hammontree said. “We didn’t always run good routes. He’s out there running around in the open field looking for people that are supposed to be on a certain pattern route.”
The Mountaineer line was unable to keep the West rushers contained, with Deck often forced to scramble immediately on receiving the snap. A speedy and well-positioned West secondary that closed quickly on the few Heritage completions further limited the chance for success.
Deck avoided several sacks and picked up 73 yards on 13 rushes on both designed runs and scrambles to avoid the relentless rush.
“We did move the ball on different occasions, but physically, up front we couldn’t get it done and we couldn’t control the (West) speed,” Hammontree said.
The outcome was long decided by the time Seymour’s backups saw action in the fourth quarter with Greeneville racking up eight first-half touchdowns.
With the second half came a good opportunity for Branton to use some live game reps to help figure out his depth chart.
Sophomore Blake Johnson went in at quarterback for the regular Eli Funck. Underclassmen running backs Sergio Sanchez and Dillon King took reps in place of Brendon Harris, usually a workhorse for the Eagles.
The results weren’t reflected on the final stat sheet, but Branton was proud of the way the youngsters carried themselves, even in one of the most difficult spots.
“The kids we put in continued to play hard and continued to try to do the things we ask them do to,” Branton said. “They didn’t back down from a challenge. That was good to see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.