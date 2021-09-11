After the clock expired Friday on Maryville’s 30-27 win in the 93rd Battle of Pistol Creek, Alcoa coach Gary Rankin showed no signs of being down on his team.
“I was proud of our team,” Rankin told The Daily Times. “I’m proud of our kids for fighting, and we kept fighting. Nobody but us and a team called Oakland ever takes (Maryville) to the edge like that, so I’m proud of our kids. No other 3A team could battle them like we’ve battled them the last few years.
“We probably won’t face a team better than them as far as we go, even in the semifinals, state championship game. We won’t face a team that good.”
But though Alcoa had a respectable showing against their county rival, Maryville still exposed areas in which the Tornadoes need to improve, namely in the running game, according to Rankin.
The Tornadoes rushed for 110 yards on 25 carries against the Rebels, with quarterback Caden Buckles leading the way. He totaled two touchdowns and 45 yards on 14 carries; junior tailback Jordan Harris had 62 yards on eight carries.
“We’ve certainly got to run the football better against good defensive fronts,” Rankin said. “(Maryville) controlled the line of scrimmage for the most part.”
Alcoa also had three turnovers Friday, including a fumble on its first offensive drive that was recovered by Maryville’s Jacob Richmond and returned 41 yards for the Rebels’ first touchdown.
“Gave them one early,” Rankin said. “That’s never good to give up an easy touchdown like that early. But we fought back and good ball game. I’m proud of them.”
Heritage looking for more from Wesley
Deck
As Heritage searches for its first win of the season, head coach Tim Hammontree knows one position in particular needs to step up: his quarterback.
Sophomore Wesley Deck started under center for the Mountaineers to mixed results. He threw for a 26-yard TD pass in the game’s final minute that only made his final stats look better – 13-of-26 for 287 yards and a touchdown, but he also struggled to find consistency early on, failing to complete a pass until midway through the second quarter.
During Heritage’s first drive of the second quarter, Hammontree sent backup quarterback Kyle Headrick out to lead a drive. It was a calculated move by Hammontree to get more out of Deck.
“We had to get him off the field first,” Hammontree said. “He was really struggling, get him off the field and let him stand and watch somebody else play, and then we can find out whether or not he wants to go back in there and do what we ask him.”
To some extent, the plan worked. Deck went back out for Heritage’s next drive, and methodically led the Mountaineers downfield before a fumble killed the momentum. The rest of Deck’s drives were much more productive in general, the Mountaineers did not have a single three-and-out the rest of the game after doing so on their first four possessions.
Deck’s improved play came too late to salvage the Battle of the Bell, but Hammontree believes Deck can carry that momentum into Friday’s matchup with Knox Central.
Zeke
Connatser highlights strong outing by TKA secondary
Zeke Connatser was listed on the roster with a different number, but the play of The King’s Academy junior quickly removed any confusion.
Connatser was part of the TKA contingent that registered a safety on the first play from scrimmage for Grace Christian, and later added two interceptions. A third pick was negated by a pass interference call made on the other end of the field.
The gem of Connatser’s work came as he burst inside on a sideline route and broke up a fourth-down pass attempt midway through the fourth quarter when Grace was threatening to mount a comeback.
“That play was one of the best dad-gum plays I’ve ever seen a high school DB make,” TKA coach Jonathan Sellers said.
Like most of the key players on the small TKA roster, Connatser goes both ways, doubling as a wide receiver. On the first offensive play after his second pick, Connatser scored on a 51-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Elijah Williams-Smith.
Connatser was joined in the picks department with interceptions from sophomores Marshaun Bowers and Peyton Brooks.
“We’ve got exceptional players back there, and a great DB coach,” Sellers said. “They keep being put in the right position and they keep answering the bell.”
