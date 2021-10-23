Caden Buckles was sharp with his passing Friday night in the 42-0 thrashing of Tyner Academy, but the Alcoa senior was also quick to praise his crew of receivers. Buckles targeted six different Tornadoes in his 15 attempts, completing 12 for 148 yards, including two touchdown receptions for Major Newman and one for Jamal Williams.
“Receivers really bailed me out a few times,” Buckles said. “They got open, I threw it to them, it just worked all night. We had a few drops early, but that’s just because we hadn’t played in a while.”
Williams was running full stride on a post route and laid out to haul in a 25-yard strike from Buckles to record the third Alcoa touchdown late in the second quarter. His momentum carried Williams into the fence enclosing Goddard Field, with his feet getting tangled and his head banged. While he did not return to the game, Williams appeared to be without major injury.
“It was a great catch, with his toe dragging on the back line of the end zone,” Buckles said. “I’m happy he’s okay. It was a great catch, though, a great play by him.”
After Alcoa forced a quick Tyner punt, Buckles moved the Tornadoes crisply downfield in a two-minute drill, with Newman then leaping over two defenders along the home sideline of the end zone for his second touchdown reception of the game.
Newman finished with four catches for 46 yards and two scores along with 55 yards on five rushes. Williams added two catches for 44 yards.
Sophomore quarterback Wesley Deck completed pass after pass, many of them quick screens, before taking the ball himself and rumbling ahead for an 8-yard touchdown.
While Heritage found success throwing the ball on one drive, though, Lenoir City did it all game, and it was a major difference in a tight contest. Panthers quarterback Brett Cortez completed 19 of his 29 passes for 204 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Lenoir City’s 20-14 win.
“Any time a pass is over 35 yards in high school, there’s always this option,” Heritage coach Tim Hammontree told The Daily Times. “You either broke the coverage as a receiver or you’re just a better athlete than the guy that’s working with you. It doesn’t matter if it’s zone coverage or if it’s man.
“So every once in a while we’re out-jumped a little bit or we don’t track the ball like we ought to.”
Cortez’s first touchdown came in the second quarter. The sophomore capped off an 11-play Lenoir City drive with the 12-yard score for the game’s first points.
Heritage’s defense didn’t have an answer for Lenoir City’s passing attack throughout the game, exemplified by Cortez throwing his second touchdown pass, a 17-yarder, in the third quarter.
Hammontree cited players’ fears of drawing flags as a possible reason for Heritage’s pass coverage issues.
“We’re afraid I think sometimes as players (of) the pass interference call when we’ve told them not to be afraid,” Hammontree said. “We don’t worry about whether or not they’re interfering with anybody; we just don’t want a pass completed for 35 yards.”
“We’ve had the same issues on defense that we’ve had since day one: stopping the run.” William Blount coach Philip Shadowens said. “They ran the ball up and down the field right there. We couldn’t do anything about it.”
The Hawks carried the ball 47 times for 230 yards on Friday, just nine yards fewer that William Blount totaled as a team (239). The Hawks’ domination started in the second quarter on the back of junior running back Tayvon Morelan.
Morelan did not carry the ball once in the first quarter but totaled 97 yards and a touchdown during two second-quarter drives. On the day, Morelan ran for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Shadowens credited Hardin Valley’s success on the ground to poor tackling on WB’s part.
“Number one, you’ve got to tackle,” Shadowens said. “Morelan broke four tackles and ran for (35) yards there. You’ve got to be willing to put your face right through somebody’s chest plate. We haven’t done enough of that this year.”
That much was evident on Morelan’s final run of the night, a 35-yard touchdown. He found a seam right up the middle of the field, broke four tackles within five yards, and sprinted the last 30 yards untouched. That will need to change before the Govs end their season next week hosting Region 1-6A opponent Morristown East.
The Cherokees leaned on the senior as they attempted to clinch a home playoff game. Franklin completed 12 of his 17 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 65 yards on 19 carries.
“It shows that they definitely trust me a lot,” Franklin said. “During practice, I still have a lot to work on because even though I played it all last year, it’s still new.”
Franklin’s delivered one of the best throws of his career when it mattered most, hitting sophomore wide receiver Kooper Williams in the corner of the end zone for a 21-yard score that put the Cherokees in a position to go for the game-winning 2-point conversion.
With a win hanging in the balance, Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston knew the ball was staying in Franklin’s hands during the pivotal two-point conversion. The Cherokees lined up in a jumbo package that resulted in a touchdown and two-point conversion earlier, but instead of handing off to Braden Matoy, Franklin ran a quarterback keeper that was stuffed on the goal line.
“He’s a playmaker,” Edmiston said. “A lot of guys get nervous in those situations, but he makes the play when he needs to. We should have play-actioned (on the two-point conversion) or rolled him out and gave him the option, but he had a great game. I’m proud of him and how he played.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.