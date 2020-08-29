Alcoa coach Gary Rankin admitted that the Tornadoes’ offensive line was a question mark before the season.
The Tornadoes entered the fall with the ingredients to win yet another Class 3A title. They had perhaps the best defense in the state, a stable of talented skill position players and two enticing options at quarterback in Safdar McCrary and Zach Lunsford, but they also had to replace four starters in the trenches.
The offensive line has erased any doubt that surrounded it through the first two games of the season.
Left tackle Lance Williams, left guard Max Hodge, center Joe Tuft, right guard Brenden Pecora and right tackle Austin McGhee have consistently created running lanes, allowing their running backs to average 8.3 yards per carry.
They aced their first test during Alcoa’s season opener against Blackman on Aug. 22. They weren’t fazed by the Blaze’s size on the defensive line, helping the Tornadoes collect 237 yards on 40 carries during their 35-7 triumph over Blackman.
“I thought they played pretty well,” Rankin told The Daily Times. “They certainly weren’t overwhelmed with anything. Blackman had some big players and big kids. I was really proud of our offensive line and what they did the first night out.”
Rankin was also impressed with how the unit performed during Alcoa’s 55-0 win over Austin-East on Friday. The Tornadoes gashed the Roadrunners for 302 yards and six rushing touchdowns on 25 carries.
A-E blitzed on nearly every down, but it didn’t bother Alcoa’s offensive line. On the second play of scrimmage, the unit opened a lane that enabled Jordan Harris to earn 13-yards. Two plays later, the linemen paved a path for Isiah Cox to dart 60 yards into the end zone.
Four Alcoa running backs reached the end zone against A-E. McCrary and Elijah Cannon scored two touchdowns, while Cox and Itty Salter each had one score
“We had a couple of busts down here on a couple of stunts, but besides that I thought (the offensive line) played well,” Rankin said. “They picked up assignments and played pretty well. I am proud of them.”
Inconsistency plagues Seymour
Between inexperience and an offseason affected by the pandemic, Seymour finds itself trying to work out the kinks with the season underway.
It was evident during a four-minute, 24-second stretch that spanned the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth. The Eagles trimmed their deficit to 28-19 after 5-yard touchdown pass with 4:00 left in the third, but Gibbs responded with two touchdowns in quick succession to seal what would be a 49-25 road loss for Seymour on Friday.
“Our effort is there, but we’re just not very consistent in what we’re trying to accomplish,” Seymour coach Scott Branton said. “We just have to get better at practice. Our previous week of practice before King’s was not great, and it showed in that game. Practice this week was better, and we played a little bit better, but we’re still very inconsistent.”
Seymour (0-2, 0-1 Region 2-5A) will attempt to have more ups than downs when it travels to Carter at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
TKA senior earns bragging rightsA 39-13 victory over Gatlinburg-Pittman to improve to 2-0 was more than enough to make The King’s Academy senior wide receiver and linebacker Nathan Hoffman smile, but the fact it also came against younger brother, Christian, made that grin a little wider.
“I wasn’t going to let them beat us on my Senior Night,” Hoffman said. “I love him, but we played better tonight.”
Christian Hoffman made his first career start at quarterback for the Highlanders, but it was Nathan Hoffman who completed the most important pass on a trick play.
With the Lions trailing 13-6, senior quarterback Zak Acuff slipped out of the backfield on a wheel route and Hoffman hit him in stride for a 33-yard touchdown.
“That was a play we ran a couple of years ago,” TKA coach Jonathan Sellers said. “Obviously, he’s started games for us at quarterback, and now that he is out there in the slot it gives another wrinkle.”
“I was ready to give (Coach Sellers) a hug when he called that play,” Hoffman added. “I had to show off my arm because I’m still a quarterback even though I’m playing receiver.”
