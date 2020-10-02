It’s been a long wait for Gibbs transfer Cly’tavious Barnes to hit the game field for The King’s Academy, but it finally ended in the Lions’ 54-35 win over Middle Tennessee Christian.
“It felt really good,” Barnes said. “I haven’t felt that feeling in a long time. … I felt like I could’ve played better but we got the win and that’s all that matters.”
The junior wide receiver fumbled on his first touch of the game but settled in after, catching seven passes for 75 yards and recording 15 rushing yards on two carries. Barnes also showed his elite speed on a screen pass he took over 50 yards for a touchdown before it was negated for holding.
“He’s special,” TKA coach Jonathan Sellers said. “He can fly. He’s really good with the ball in his hands, as you can see on the one he had called back. He’s tough to tackle as well and he’s going to add a big jolt to the offense.”
Barnes mostly got touches on jet sweeps and wide receiver screens in his first game back, but count on TKA opening things up for him next week at Oneida and going forward.
“I like him in that jet and bubble role,” Sellers said. “Give him some quick stuff to let him get the ball in his hands fast, but he’s just as good as a route runner, so we’ll develop that package as well.”
Penalties hurt Heritage
Heritage was physically outmanned against the larger McMinn County line, but hurt itself further with penalties.
The Mountaineers were flagged 11 times for 87 yards. Several penalties were for personal fouls and tackling Cherokee ball carriers by the face mask, including a 15-yard infraction on the first Cherokee offensive play of the game after a short Heritage punt had already put McMinn County in great field position.
An illegal procedure call followed by a dropped pass killed the next Heritage drive. McMinn County scored again, aided by another 15-yard face mask penalty, to go up 14-0 less than five minutes into the game.
The Mountaineers finished with three personal fouls and three face-mask penalties called against them.
Heritage coach Tim Hammontree said he would not know what actions resulted in some of the personal fouls until seeing game film. The veteran coach stressed that he believes the errors come from players making effort rather than any sense of dirty play.
“A lot of those things are really small, but all of a sudden they become big, especially when people are trying, trying harder than normal to help our team win” Hammontree said. “Sometimes they overstep bounds, grabbing and holding trying to finish a play and play aggressive. We don’t need those penalties, but they are going to happen, in frustration.”
Alcoa enters bye week
Alcoa is about to enter its bye week, and a decisive win over Northview Academy was a good note on which to enter the break.
The Tornadoes (6-1, 4-0 Region 2-3A) dominated the region matchup from start to finish, recording eight touchdowns and more than 400 yards en route to a 56-8 victory over the Cougars (3-4, 0-3).
Next up for Alcoa is Kingston (4-1, 2-0) on Oct. 16 before facing Gatlinburg-Pittman (6-1 3-0) to round out its region slate of opponents. The Tornadoes beat those two teams by an average 57 points last year.
Things will get more interesting for Alcoa in its final game of the regular season at Dobyns-Bennett (6-0) — an undefeated 6A squad the Tornadoes defeated 21-6 last year.
“We’re off next week, then two big region games come up that will set the table for us,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin said. “The goal is to try to win our next two region games, and then we’ll face Dobyns-Bennett.
“That’ll be a war.”
