Maryville senior Markel Fortenberry believed he had his second interception of the season as he elevated over the top of Dobyns-Bennett wide receiver Jonavan Grimes.
Fortenberry extended his arms toward the ball as it approached, only to have senior safety DJ Burks soar across his line of sight and steal his takeaway during the second half of Maryville’s 41-14 victory over Dobyns-Bennett in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
The teammate-on-teammate crime was warranted to Burks.
“He took one from me against Cleveland, so I had to get him back on that one,” Burks told The Daily Times.
The interception was Burks’ second of the season and 15th of his career, leaving him one pick away from tying the program’s career interception record. He had nine a year ago, coming up one interception shy of tying the program’s single-season record, and he had three picks during his sophomore season.
He also had five catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns against Dobyns-Bennett, the first coming with 12 seconds remaining in the first half after an 85-yard kick return by junior running back Noah Vaughn and the second being a 30-yard score on the Rebels’ opening possession of the second half.
“He’s unbelievable,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “I don’t know if we’ve coached one quite like him because of his intuitiveness, understanding of where he needs to be and his ability to see things happen before they happen. He’s special, and to play at a high level like he does on both side of the ball is impressive.
“That interception was as impressive as his touchdown catches. He just had a heck of a night.”
Ahead of their playoff game Friday at Cloudland, the Cherokees awaited word on the status of senior quarterback Micah Franklin, who suffered a leg injury in their regular season finale.
“Micah had an injury last week, so we weren’t really sure,” Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston told The Daily Times. “We were hoping that we would have him this week, but we started getting Kooper reps on Monday just in case. By the end of the week, it was pretty obvious that Micah still couldn’t (play), could barely jog on his leg.”
When the Cherokees turned to Kooper Williams at quarterback in Franklin’s stead, the sophomore made the most of the opportunity despite never having stepped in that role before.
He battled all game for Greenback, completing 14 of his 26 pass attempts for 146 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions and also running for a touchdown. For Williams’ first score, he unloaded the ball as he was hit by a defender, finding senior Braden Matoy for the 17-yard touchdown.
It was just one example of the gutsy play Williams, who should be a key factor for Greenback in the coming years, showed all game, and his performance certainly made an impact on his coach.
“Kooper stepped up, played a good game,” Edmiston said. “Proud of him. He’s never played quarterback before. To be a sophomore and get that first start in the playoffs against a one-seed, I’m proud of him and how he played.”
Sophomore Josh Campanali made field goals of 32 and 24 yards in the first half and made all seven of his point-after attempts.
Then there was the Lions’ rotation of kick off specialists. Brazil natives Bernardo Duarte, Henrique Duarte and Guilherme Alberto joined the TKA football team in the middle of the season and have given a boost to the Lions’ kickoffs.
“The guys who kick off, they started playing football about six weeks ago,” TKA coach Jonathan Sellers said. “They’re all from Brazil. Didn’t know what a football was probably. They came out here and kicked it one practice and kept kicking it through the end zone. I told all three of them it’s a package deal, they got the job and man have they done a good job since they came on. We’re really glad to have Bernardo, Guilherme and Henrique.”
The trio recorded touchbacks on four of 12 kickoffs and Grace Franklin’s average starting position on non-touchbacks was its own 25-yard line to help TKA win the field position battle.
TKA’s average starting field position was its own 45-yard line while Grace Franklin’s average starting field position was its own 32-yard line.
Campanali’s punting and kicking and the Duarte twins and Alberto’s kickoffs gave TKA a special teams advantage, and it needs it to continue when they face University School of Jackson in the Division II-A quarterfinals.
The senior running back has been an integral part of the Eagles offense, even when Seymour struggled to find success. The Eagles went 0-10 a year ago, but he still mustered 408 yards and a team-leading six touchdowns.
This season was different, and Harris carried Seymour to the playoffs for the first time since 2015 behind his bruising style. The Eagles run didn’t last as long as they hoped, but Harris turned in a valiant effort, rushing for 112 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in a 39-21 loss to Anderson County on Friday.
“He’s just a good football player,” Seymour head coach Scott Branton said. “He’s seen a lot of football. He’s started for us since his freshman year at various positions.”
Branton leaned on Harris all night. On the Eagles’ final drive of the night — even down 18 points — Harris had six carries, including a 20-yard run that moved the Eagles into the red zone. Branton fed Harris at the goal line three times in a row, wanting to give his senior one last touchdown.
Anderson County’s defense held strong and kept Harris out of the end zone. Despite that, he still ran for 1,212 yards and 15 touchdowns on the season. Branton believes Harris has a bright future ahead of him.
“He played hard tonight on both sides of the ball,” Branton said. “He’s a good football player. Some school will be very happy with what they get if they pick him up.”
