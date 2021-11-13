On a night when Maryville’s physicality was called into question, Gage LaDue provided the highlight that proved the contrary.
The sophomore running back darted off tackle to the left, reaching the 5-yard line before colliding with West Ridge’s Peyton Greene. LaDue proceeded to drag Greene into the end zone for a 10-yard score in the middle of a 49-0 rout over West Ridge on Friday in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
“I’d definitely say (that was evidence of how physical we can be),” LaDue told The Daily Times. “That was a little bit of motivation. It made me want to be a little bit more physical.”
LaDue has served as junior running back Noah Vaughn’s sidekick in the backfield this season, but he got a chance to lead the charge against the Wolves with Vaughn being limited because of minor injuries.
Vaughn could have took the entire night off with the way LaDue performed. LaDue amassed 80 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and also hauled in three catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.
“He is a football player’s football player,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “He’s a coach’s dream with how tough he is. He practices so hard, and we have a lot of guys who do that, but Gage is just physical. He enjoys contact, and we’re very fortunate that he’s on our team and will be on our team for the next two years.”
During Alcoa’s historic and dominating run that has yielded six straight state championships, the Tornadoes are used to lengthy seasons that begin in the heat of August and carry over into the crispness of early December.
Even in an altered 2020 season hindered by COVID-19, Alcoa went 14-1 without a single game being cancelled in the height of the pandemic en route to a 35-0 drubbing of Milan in the Class 3A State Championship Game.
However, the 2021 season has presented inconsistencies in terms of the Tornadoes’ schedule.
Of the 12 games Alcoa has had listed, three were never played with opponents Pigeon Forge and Union County cancelling regular season meetings and Johnson County pulling out of the first round of the Class 3A playoffs over two weeks ago. All three teams cited COVID as their reason for not playing the games.
The Tornadoes played just their fourth game since Oct. 1 on Friday against Gatlinburg-Pittman, a rematch of week two match up that Alcoa won 56-7 on Aug. 27.
This time, in the second round of the playoffs, the Tornadoes (10-1) dispatched the Highlanders (7-5) in dominating fashion again, 63-0.
“We got to practice a little more and we got to be a little bit more physical than we have been,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin said. “We certainly got some more practice time last week. I thought we handled it pretty good. Our kids were hungry.”
The senior’s high school career had just ended, and Sellers was evaluating the impact the star tailback had at TKA.
“Nakelin McAfee has done a ton for this program,” Sellers told The Daily Times. “It’s going to be tough to watch him walk off.”
McAfee suffered an apparent injury in the first half of Friday’s game and didn’t play in the final two quarters, but it was a mere blip on the radar of what’s been a sensational career.
He rushed for 1,108 yards and 17 touchdowns in the regular season and was named a Mr. Football semifinalist for the second straight time. He ran for 1,008 yards and 16 touchdowns last year, earning All-State honors.
A five-year starter, McAfee has long been the Lions’ go-to runner since and the cornerstone upon which their offense has been built. All that TKA did offensively, whether it be traditional runs, read-options or tailback screen passes, seemed centered around him.
The loss of McAfee, though, will be especially significant for the Lions moving forward, and his coach was well aware of it as the team left the field Friday in Jackson.
