With less than a minute remaining in the second quarter, Maryville running back Noah Vaughn took a screen pass from quarterback Carson Jones 48 yards for a touchdown, weaving in and out of the Heritage defense.
While the play was primarily a catch-and-run by Vaughn, it marked Jones’ fourth touchdown pass of the first half in the Rebels’ 49-0 win Friday over the Mountaineers, and the fourth time the Heritage defense, primarily its secondary, was outperformed by the opposing offense.
For Heritage coach Tim Hammontree, it was a catalytic effect. Because the Mountaineers didn’t equal the Rebels in speed, his players pursued the ball poorly, leading to defensive breakdowns.
“We don’t get to practice with that speed," Hammontree said. "It’s no excuse for missing tackles, but our pursuit angles were really bad.”
A positive for Heritage, Hammontree said, is that it was able to compete against a loaded Maryville squad in Week 1, allowing the team to see what needs to be changed and make such adjustments for the rest of the season.
“We did a couple of things in this game that we practiced and practiced and practiced, but we actually got to do it against (a) really good, fundamental team,” Hammontree said. “So this fundamental team gives us a good look and see whether or not we’re doing what’s right, so hopefully next week we can use that against Campbell County.”
Clemmer/Matossian connection strong for William Blount
One of the lone bright spots in William Blount’s 41-23 loss to Clinton on Friday night at Mike White Field was the blossoming connection between first-time starting quarterback junior Matthew Clemmer and senior wide receiver Job Matossian.
The combo was on full display in the second half, when the Governors (0-1) tried to mount a comeback against the Dragons. Clemmer connected with Matossian seven times for 78 yards and a touchdown, one of the three touchdowns Clemmer threw in the second half.
Ultimately, the comeback fell short, in large part due to the hole the Governors dug for themselves in the first half, allowing 33 points and recording only 46 yards of total offense. But Matossian believes the second-half performance was just the first sign of greater things to come for the developing Clemmer.
“He throws the ball well. He’s grown a lot in his two years that he’s been here,” Matossian said of Clemmer. “Previously, and especially now, never having a starting spot, I think he’s showing up.”
William Blount Coach Philip Shadowens recognizes the importance of utilizing his two best offensive weapons to their full capability. William Blount’s success this season will start with Clemmer and Matossian.
“We found some ways to get the ball to (Matossian), but we didn’t do enough throughout the game to get the ball to our receivers,” Shadowens said. “So we’ve got to get better there. Bottom line is we’ve got to execute better in order to win.”
The King's Academy shows promise despite loss
There were times in The King’s Academy’s season opener on Friday when coach Jonathan Sellers saw flashes of what the Lions are supposed to be in 2021.
He just didn’t see enough of it.
TKA fell to the Warriors, 33-6, in Knoxville due in part to a lack of consistency up front that sputtered the Lions’ offense.
“Obviously not the result that we wanted,” Sellers said. “I think that it’s one of those things where we need to look at what we did wrong and get better at it going into this week ... We need to be better up front. That’s something that we like to hang our hat on, something where we return some experience and have some really good talent upfront there, but I don’t think we were able to win those battles last night.
“We expect a lot out of those guys. We’ve got to become more consistent and move the chains on offense, but my guys know that, my coaches know that ... we’ve got to get better in that department.”
Despite TKA scoring just six points and struggling to move the ball, wide receiver Marshawn Bowers had a strong opener.
“Marshawn Bowers was probably our biggest offensive catalyst,” Sellers said. “He went over 100 yards receiving and had a big gain on a screen for us. We just need to be more consistent on offense.”
Sellers was overall impressed with his defense, which was highlighted by defensive back Ezekiel Connaster’s two interceptions.
The Lions also managed to limit one of CAK’s top playmakers in running back JD Dunn, which was a focus of the defense heading into the game.
“Definitely thought we played well at times on the defense,” Sellers said. “We tried to limit JD Dunn, he was a Mr. Football finalist (in 2020). I think he had something like 20 rushes and we held him under 100 years, so some good things there ...
“I think (Connaster) had a good night. Two interceptions on defense and could have three if it wasn’t for one slipping through his hands. We’re pretty proud of him and his performance overall. I thought the defensive line combos that we played with did a good job of putting pressure on the quarterback and limiting them some in the run game.”
Greenback uses run-heavy scheme under Edmiston
It would have been easy to think Greenback and Boyd Buchanan had swapped uniforms Friday night, based on style of play and a few other factors.
The Buccaneers ran a wide-open offense, putting the ball in the hands of several different playmakers. Greenback, accustomed to spreading the ball out and using the whole field the past several years, ran a close-set, full-house backfield, relying heavily on the running game in Ethan Edmiston’s first game as the Cherokees' head coach.
The Buccaneers earned 197 of its 367 total yards through the air with a wide array of trickery, including inside and outside screens, halfback passes and a hook and ladder play that yielded a 72-yard touchdown after penalties had pushed them into a second down and needing 36 yards to move the chains.
The Cherokees relied on offensive production to cover for shaky defense in recent years. Friday night on Cooper Field, Greenback attempted eight passes but mustered only two yards off five completions and finished with just 20 total yards.
On a positive note for Greenback, it was Boyd Buchanan that ran afoul of the rulebook more often. The Buccaneers were penalized 11 times for a total of 90 yards, also wiping out two long touchdown plays with illegal blocks. The Cherokees suffered from too many yellow flags in several games last season but committed only one infraction Friday night.
Wesley Zamboni follows brother’s lead at Seymour
Will Zamboni put in his time as a kicker for Seymour, a longtime starter who opted to play collegiately at Lindsey Wilson College in Kentucky.
On Thursday, his brother, Wesley, carved out his own legacy as an Eagles kicker.
After two attempts were negated by penalties, Wesley Zamboni nailed his third PAT try in overtime at Gatlinburg-Pittman, sealing the deal on Seymour’s thrilling 14-13 win in the season opener. He wasn’t fazed by the two negated attempts, nor by the pressure of the entire game coming down to one swing of his foot.
It wasn’t hard to see what was coming; the Eagles and Highlanders played to a 7-7 tie at the end of regulation, and when Seymour blocked Gatlinburg-Pittman’s overtime PAT attempt, the possibility of the game coming down to a Wesley Zamboni kick grew by the play.
While Wesley was simply focused on making the kick in that pivotal moment, his brother has been an influence on his Seymour kicking career.
“I don’t think he really crossed my mind (during the kick attempt),” Wesley Zamboni said. “Of course, I get a lot of motivation from him. I guess, in a way, I kind of want to be like him, going to college and stuff. But not right now, no.”
