Once again, the Heritage football team proved it’s not one to be written off this season.
For the second straight week, the Mountaineers (1-4, 0-3 Region 2-6A) nearly pulled off an upset when they battled Cleveland (3-2, 1-1) into overtime in Friday’s region matchup. They came up just short in a 35-28 loss after rallying from a two-touchdown deficit.
“Overall, it was the best performance with the effort of everybody we’ve had on the field,” Heritage coach Tim Hammontree said. “They were amazing. They did everything we asked them to do.”
Cleveland defeated Heritage by an average margin of 43 points over the past two seasons, during which the Mountaineers didn’t win a game.
A month removed from downing Lenoir City for its first win since September 2017, Heritage nearly edged two straight region opponents in William Blount and Cleveland, falling seven points shy in both games.
“As resilient as most of our guys are after losing so many games, they just believe there’s an opportunity next week and next week and next week,” Hammontree said. “I’m not sure how they do it. …
“It sounds a little crazy, but maybe it’s time for all these guys to realize that — if they give everything they’ve got — they have opportunities to win games.”
Heritage did just that Friday. Cleveland got on the board first to enter the second quarter ahead, 7-0. The Blue Raiders threatened to double their lead at the Heritage 1 before the Mountaineers came up with a crucial stop.
Heritage capitalized on that change of momentum. Quarterback Zach Hollman and Tanner Payne capped the 99-yard drive by connecting for a 7-yard touchdown to tie the score, 7-7, before Cleveland responded with a pair of touchdowns to pull ahead 21-7 with 4:19 left in the third quarter.
The Mountaineers cut that lead to 21-14 entering the fourth quarter when Hollman plunged into the end zone from the Cleveland 1, and a 43-yard rushing touchdown by Daniel Foxx tied things up, 21-21, with 8:08 left.
Cleveland answered with 4:04 remaining to pull ahead 28-21, but the Mountaineers weren’t finished. Foxx broke loose again for a 53-yard touchdown to once again tie the score.
“Offensive and defensive linemen have made a change,” Hammontree said. “They’re more aggressive, they’re older, and they just happen to be playing together now.”
The Mountaineers nearly sealed the win with a 38-yard field goal with 16 seconds remaining, but a false start negated the points and backed them up five yards. They then attempted to fake a field goal, but the pass fell incomplete to extend the game.
“Probably, in hindsight, we should have just run a regular play,” Hammontree said. “We ended up going into overtime, and we decided to play defense first.”
The Blue Raiders scored on the second play of their drive. Heritage drove down the field to the Cleveland 5, but the Mountaineers stalled from there.
Heritage will host Seymour (0-5) on Friday.
“To take Cleveland to an overtime game was really unbelievable,” Hammontree said. “We have Seymour coming up, and we’re hoping we can pull that game out.”
TKA defense dominates
The King’s Academy coach Jonathan Sellers knew his defense would be good entering the season.
He did not know it would be this good.
The Lions put forth another stifling defensive performance en route to a 56-6 victory over Webb-Bell Buckle on Friday, marking the first time in program history TKA has started 5-0.
“This is different than most teams than I’ve been a part of at The King’s Academy,” Sellers said. “We’ve had some good defenses, but these show up, fly to the football and love to hit you.
“They’re playing lights out.”
The Lions are limiting opponents to 10 points per game. They held Grace Christian — Franklin and Mt. Juliet Christian — their two previous opponents — under 100 net yards.
TKA would have accomplished that feat for a third consecutive game for a 76-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that ended the Lions’ 14-quarter run without giving up an offensive touchdown.
The defensive dominance is more impressive when considering that the Lions’ most impactful defensive players play both ways.
“We love playing offense and scoring points, and we’ve done that for a long time, but the old saying is defense wins championships,” Sellers said. “We’ve really focused on the defense this year and tried to improve on that side of the ball. I think the kids have bought in and are really loving slowing down opposing offenses.”
The defense will be asked to do more of the same against Friendship Christian, the reigning Division II-A East Region champion three years running, on Friday.
“We’re 0-7 (against them all-time) and they’ve embarrassed us a lot,” Sellers said. “We’re extremely excited about the opportunity to change that. We’ve been wanting this one for awhile, so I think our kids are going to show up very excited on Monday.”
Alcoa qB competition
Alcoa started the season with sophomore Zach Lunsford and transfer Safdar McCrary vying for snaps, with Lunsford playing most of the way against Maryville last week.
An announcement that McCrary left the program early last week seemingly put an end to the quarterback controversy, but senior Cam Burden has started a new one.
Burden started at quarterback for the Tornadoes, capping a 13-play, 80-yard touchdown drive with a touchdown run before suffering a lower leg injury on the next offensive possession after moving Alcoa into the red zone.
Lunsford completed that scoring drive, and finished 8-for-10 with 151 passing yards. Burden did more damage with his running (4 carries, 43 yards), but also completed two of his three pass attempts for 36 yards before being assisted off the field. Rankin is hopeful that Burden, who also plays a key defensive role for Alcoa, will return to action but is unsure of the timeline.
Lunsford struggled in his first few snaps, but completed his last seven passes including a 68-yard touchdown toss to Brayden Anderson.
“I was a little jittery just getting thrown into the game,” Lunsford said, “but once I settled in and got into rhythm, it was good.
“I expected there would be some rotation, but I wasn’t expecting to come in that early. I thought after (McCrary left) that I was going to start, but I think Cam (Burden) is going to do a little more from the wildcat formation and I’ll just be a normal quarterback. We’ve used a two-quarterback system a lot at Alcoa.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.