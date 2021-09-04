A week after knocking off then-Class 5A No. 1 Powell, Maryville handled Farragut with ease en route to a 42-14 victory, but Maryville coach Derek Hunt’s last message to his team afterward was the win was just the beginning.
“We’re nowhere near where we need to be,” Hunt told The Daily Times. “We can be so much better. I really believe that.”
Hunt pointed out several aspects where he thinks the Rebels (3-0, 1-0 Region 2-6A) can improve, including the physicality of their offensive line and being more efficient in the downfield passing game. He also mentioned improving the team’s depth to ensure there will be no drop off should an injury or contact tracing event occur. That is something that will happen by tradition if the Rebels continue to substitute consistently after building big leads.
“As the head coach, I’m probably a little too picky, but I want to be darn-near perfect,” Hunt said. “That’s the standard we strive for. Will we ever get there? Who knows, but even if we’re close we’re still going to be pretty good.”
Greenback looks at special teams
The only thing Greenback did not do well Friday night was kicking.
The Cherokees dominated all other aspects of the game in their 57-0 route of Sunbright in their 1-2A Region opener. The offense put up seven touchdowns and the defense allowed 24 yards. On a night where everything else went perfectly, Greenback’s special teams’ shortcomings were placed under a microscope.
Sophomore Geo Astudillo handled the kicking duties for Greenback to mixed results. Astudillo missed his first point-after attempt, prompting Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston to go for the 2-point conversion on the next three touchdowns.
Missed field goals and PATs cost Greenback a win last week against Oneida — a contest that was decided by three points. Edmiston knew that eventually Astudillo will have to make a meaningful kick for the Cherokees if they wished to return to the playoffs, so he sent his kicker back out for the PAT following their final four touchdowns. Astudillo hit three of four.
“That hurt us last week (at Oneida),” Edmiston said. “We didn’t really have confidence in our kicking game, and we were in the red zone a couple of times where we could have probably won that game if we had a strong kicking game. So we need to get better at that. Because close games, you’ll definitely lose those if you can’t kick a short field goal and make your extra points.”
Funck up-and-down for Seymour
As with most offenses, Seymour goes as the quarterback goes. Eli Funckhad an up-and-down outing Friday in Seymour’s 28-14 loss to Volunteer.
The senior started the game with three incompletions and finished with one miss and his lone interception, going 10-for-27 for 72 yards. Coach Scott Branton noted, however, that Funck had several well-thrown balls dropped, especially on crucial plays that could have turned momentum.
The Eagles also suffered from awkward center exchanges. Funck had four large negative yardage plays tracking down and covering errant snaps. Several plays never developed as the quarterback was forced to get a handle on the ball before he could execute.
On the positive side, the senior had several successful scrambles, finding time and receivers, and ran a perfectly executed nine-yard option keeper for Seymour’s second touchdown. Funck was 3-for-4 passing and scampered 18-yard on a naked bootleg run during that scoring drive.
Despite those two strong runs, Funck finished with 8 net rushing yards on 11 attempts due to the botched snaps. Two successful onside kicks by Volunteer were also a factor, robbing the Eagles of possessions.
“We made mistakes, we had some bad snaps and we had lots of drops,” Branton said. “We did not play well in key parts of the game. We moved the ball, we just didn’t finish drives.”
