Derek Hunt admits that he would not be leading the Maryville High football program if not for George Quarles.
Hunt played quarterback for Quarles in the mid-2000s and joined the Rebel coaching staff after his playing career at Maryville College came to an end. Hunt was the logical choice to replace Quarles when the winningest coach in program history left to become the offensive coordinator at Furman, and Hunt has made the transition seamless.
“Coach Quarles is a role model of mine,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times. “We still talk every week. I learned so much about life from coach Quarles, and I certainly learned a lot about football from coach Quarles.”
The student surpassed the master in a 21-2 victory over McMinn County, marking Hunt’s 50th win as Maryville’s head coach. He accomplished the feat in 53 games, five games faster than Quarles reached the milestone.
“Maryville is successful because of our community, our coaches and our players,” Hunt said. “I don’t feel like Derek Hunt being at 50 wins really matters because, to me, it’s all about Maryville High School and it being all hands on deck.
“All the people that try really hard and you don’t ever see them. They make it so easy for us coaches so that we can do our job. That’s what makes this fun. I don’t ever want this to be about Derek Hunt or one player or one coach. It’s fun because it’s us.”
Greenback postseason
Four games cancelled by COVID-19 and only fives game played have cast a cloud over Greenback and what it is capable of, but it flashed its potential in its 34-0 victory over Midway on Friday.
It was the first time this season the Cherokees had their full complement of players.
“We’ve talked about it for weeks now,” Greenback coach Greg Ryan said. “If we can get everybody back we’re capable of doing something nobody would think that we’d do and once again this team, including me, is unclear how good we can be.
“We see lots of things in practice that we’re excited about, but now we have to go execute it. I think the guys will do it.”
Greenback leaned on its run game Friday, totaling 271 yards and five rushing touchdowns. The rushing success was a breath of fresh air for a Cherokees offense that’s struggled all season.
The victory clinched a playoff berth for Greenback, which can solidify itself as the No. 3 seed in Region 2-1A with a victory over Oakdale on Friday. The No. 3 seed will travel to Unaka in the first round while the No. 4 seed will go to Region 1-1A top seed Cloudland.
Heritage InconsistencyThe Mountaineers started against Ooltewah with an impressive 10 play drive, going 86 yards with a good mix of passes, rushes and creativity. It was one of the few times that their offense wasn’t hampered by penalties and various other miscues.
Heritage’s next offensive possession starting with a holding penalty, the first of 10 flags on the night.
Two more long drives in the first half ended with no points. After marching 39 yards into Ooltewah territory, Hurst was stuffed on a fourth-and-one gambit, and a bad snap ended another trip into the red zone after Spencer Williams had picked off Ooltewah’s Fisher Perry near midfield.
A personal foul almost cost the Mountaineers a chance at a halftime lead, but they overcame the mistake and scored on a jump pass from Riley Tipton to Ethan Golder.
Heritage finally found life in the fourth quarter after racking up one first down on its first three possessions of the second half, but two holding penalties stalled a drive that included five first downs.
A late score on a 69-yard run by Kobe Johnson gave Heritage brief hope, but two offside penalties helped Ooltewah maintain possession for the final four minutes of the game, claiming the 31-22 win.
TKA needs help bye
The King’s Academy will be Middle Tennessee Christian’s biggest supporters while on bye this week when the Cougars take on Webb-Bell Buckle.
A MTCS win creates a three-way tie for second in the Division II-A East Region with the Lions and Friendship Christian. In that scenario, TKA would receive a bye to the quarterfinals because it has more wins (8) than MTCS (4 prior to Week 11) and Friendship Christian (6 prior to Week 11).
