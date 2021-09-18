Wesley Deck’s throwing arm may have been sorer than usual after Friday.
Heritage’s sophomore quarterback aired it out in the Mountaineers’ 51-0 loss to Knoxville Central, throwing 25 passes. He completed 16 for 103 yards and an interception.
The aerial attack was by design, according to Heritage coach Tim Hammontree.
“We thought we could throw the ball, especially on first down, simply because of the way they played their coverages left some people open,” Hammontree told The Daily Times.
It was a different look than Heritage has shown in previous games. The Mountaineers opted for heavy doses of the running game in past weeks, with tailbacks Cayleb O’Conner and Daniel Foxx leading the way in a power-spread offense.
Friday’s adjusted scheme didn’t pan out the way the Mountaineers hoped, though. Instead of Heritage making a breakthrough offensively, it couldn’t muster any points, with Deck showing accuracy but feeling the pressure of a Bobcats defense that consistently got into the backfield.
Deck completed his first four passes, but the cohesion didn’t last. Heritage failed to muster any type of offensive momentum throughout the game; Deck was intercepted on the Mountaineers’ second-to-last possession.
Central, meanwhile, used its running game to blow out the Mountaineers, as five of the Bobcats’ seven touchdowns came on the ground.
Hammontree attributed his team’s lack of passing success to route running.
“Our routes weren’t as crisp as we thought we might be able to get,” Hammontree said. “A lot of that has to do with who you’re playing against.”
Youth not ready for William Blount
At first glance the William Blount roster looks similar in size to most other 6A schools, with 56 names listed, yet several key players go both ways, unlike the platoon systems common on squads at most larger classification schools.
While each unit of many opponents is on the sideline resting and prepping with position coaches for its next appearance, most of the starting Governors remain on the field. William Blount coach Philip Shadowens said that six players are in on virtually every snap and two others come close to that level.
The Governors have other bodies, but too many of them are underclassmen that Shadowens doesn’t think are physically capable of handling the load. In its 55-27 victory Friday night, Science Hill had just one freshman on its 71-man roster. William Blount has 10 ninth-graders listed along with 15 sophomores.
“You have to be careful playing young kids in 6A football, and some of our backups are really, really young,” Shadowens said. “They just aren’t physically ready to play against this level. Everything becomes dangerous, and makes them become gun-shy. You’ve got to depend more on the seniors and juniors that you know have been in the weight room and are physically strong enough.”
Greenback wants more out of run game
With starting quarterback Micah Franklin coming down sick several days before Greenback’s game against Oliver Springs and backup quarterback Caden Lawson set to take the majority of snaps, the Cherokees knew they would need some semblance of a run game.
Dominating on the ground certainly wasn’t out of the realm of possibility for Greenback. The Cherokees rushed for nearly 200 yards and three touchdowns in its blowout of Sunbright two weeks ago, but that wasn’t the case Friday.
Greenback rushed for 165 yards on 33 carries in its 20-14 overtime win against Oliver Springs Friday night at Cooper Field. The Cherokees averaged a solid five yards per carry, but no running back ran for more than 60 yards, as Oliver Springs controlled the line of scrimmage for most of the night.
“When we got the ball, their game plan was to stop the run and see if the backup quarterback could throw the ball,” Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston told the Daily Times. “It ended up being a ground-and-pound game the way both offenses were playing.”
Cason Workman led Greenback with 58 yards and the game-winning, 10-yard touchdown in overtime. Lawson was second with 51 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Sophomore Michael Payne broke out for a 37-yard TD run in the fourth quarter — by far the longest rush of the night.
Having the backup quarterback finish just seven yards behind the leading rusher is not a recipe success, and it’s an area the Cherokees will need to shore up if they wish to make a run in the Region 2-1A standings.
“We were lucky to win this one,” Edmiston said. “It was really ugly, but they found a way to win.”
Seymour’s run game paves the way
It was far from a perfect performance from Seymour’s offense in its 42-7 win over Sullivan East at Householder Field.
The Eagles turned the ball over three times, including twice in the red zone as Josh Nevins fumbled into the end zone for a touchback and Brendon Harris fumbled inside the 5-yard line, but they dominated with their run game when they did retain possession.
Harris totaled 192 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries. The senior recorded 185 of his yards and both touchdowns in the first half, including a 72-yard touchdown on the Eagles’ second offensive play from scrimmage.
The Seymour offensive line dominated Sullivan East up front, clearing the way for 386 rushing yards on just under 10 yards per carry.
“Brendon is a load and people get tired of hitting 250 pounds by the second or third quarter,” Seymour coach Scott Branton said. “I thought he played very well. The offensive line did a good job. We have to do a better job of picking up some blitzes and we have to do a better job of mixing up some snaps counts to take some pressure off the offensive line.
“Overall we played well, but we have some self-inflicted wounds we have to clean up this week”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.