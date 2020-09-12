Seymour’s quarterback position has lacked stability this season with junior Eli Funck and senior Tristan Cain splitting playing time.
That continued Friday night against Campbell County where Funck failed to get the offense going in the first half, completing 3-of-5 passes for 48 yards while throwing a pair of interceptions.
Seymour made the move to Cain at the very end of the first half and he’d play the remainder of the game.
“We’ve played both quarterbacks all year,” Seymour head coach Scott Branton said. “I told them it’s whoever has the hot hand. … I think in our three possessions we had in the first half, two of them ended in interceptions. … We made the change to go to Tristan and Tristan played pretty well tonight.”
Cain gave the Eagles offense a needed spark in the second half, tossing touchdowns to D’Andre Sentell (34 yards) and Michael Nevins (13 yards).
Cain also threw an interception on the Eagles last drive of the game.
Despite the spark Cain provided Friday night, Branton says the status of the position is the same headed into next week’s matchup with Knoxville Central.
“It’s still fluid,” Branton said. “We go week-to-week and whoever has a better week, we’ll go with the hot hand, and I told both of them, ‘I’m looking for one of them to take charge of this position and be more consistent.’ Obviously, offense is quarterback central. We have to be more consistent there and let it filter throughout the rest of the offense.”
No reason for panic ... yet
Greenback has struggled this season, with its only win coming from a COVID-related forfeit by Sunbright. The usually-prolific Cherokee offense has sputtered trying to replace the dynamic combination of Braden Carnes and last season’s Class 1A Mr. Football Holden Willis. Greenback also lost some outstanding linemen to graduation and one to a late-summer transfer.
Cherokee fans shouldn’t hit the panic button just yet. Greenback has yet to play another team in its 1A classification, with its losses coming against Class 3A Loudon and Class 2A foes Meigs County and Oneida — each of whom reached the quarterfinals in their respective classifications last season.
The Greenback defense had a strong showing in Friday’s 21-7 loss to Oneida, keeping the Indians scoreless in the first half and not yielding until sheer superiority of numbers helped Oneida wear down the Cherokees late in the third quarter.
Penalties also hurt on Friday night, with 12 infractions totaling a negative 113 yards. Several good gains were wiped out with holding calls, and the defense handed Oneida some free first downs by jumping offsides on a few key plays.
Excessive penalties early in the season are common with young teams, and Greenback is definitely young, with 27 underclassmen on its 43-man roster. Chief among those underclassmen playing significant roles is freshman quarterback Brennen Duggan.
If Greg Ryan and staff can keep the players working to build cohesion and limit mistakes, Greenback could still end up where it usually is at season’s end — bound for the playoffs.
Alcoa offensive lineman ruled eligibleTyler Jeffries, who transferred to Alcoa from Greenback after the opening week of the season, was ruled eligible by the TSSAA on Friday and made his debut for the Tornadoes against Maryville.
Jeffries played limited snaps as he gets accustomed to a new offense.
The Power 5 prospect, who boasts offers from Mississippi State and Georgia Tech, suffered an injury in his lone game with Greenback that was expected to sideline him 8-12 weeks, but a MRI shortened that timeline.
