After struggling to stop teams that ran the single-wing offense in past weeks, The King’s Academy’s defense keyed on putting a halt to Notre Dame’s single-wing attack on Friday.
Mission accomplished.
The Lions stopped the Fighting Irish’s offense all night, holding them to just 198 total yards and one touchdown. The rout began on Notre Dame’s opening drive, which went nine plays, all runs, but was stopped when junior linebacker Riley Webber stuffed Fighting Irish quarterback Alex Osborne for no gain on fourth-and-1.
“It’s great,” TKA coach Jonathan Sellers told The Daily Times. “They lined up in the single-wing and there’s no way around it, we struggled to stop it the last couple weeks. Our defense is something I’ve talked about since the summer about being a unit on our team that’s so good. I’ve fielded a lot of questions about, ‘How are we going to stop this?’
“As I told someone last night, I think our guys were excited to see (the single-wing) again because they were pretty motivated to kind of shut some of those questions up, and I think they were able to do that tonight.”
When Notre Dame also tried a more typical, pass-heavy approach, TKA shut that down too. Webber intercepted a Fighting Irish pass in the second quarter and ran it back for the touchdown, exemplifying his defense’s stellar effort on Friday.
“I just saw us really step up and play our assignments,” Webber said. “We trusted each other and as you can see, we stopped it.”
Franklin competed just 8-of-16 passes for 89 yards while running for a touchdown. On the last drive of the first half, Franklin suffered a leg injury playing defense and exited the game. He would return to start the second half, but completed just two passes before being benched for backup Caden Lawson.
“He took a big hit to his leg, around his knee,” Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston told The Daily Times. “He was very gimpy on it, limping, but he gave his all. He wanted to stay out there and play as long as he could.”
Edmiston was optimistic that Franklin — an integral part of everything Greenback hopes to do in the postseason — will be back for next Friday’s first-round bout with Cloudland.
Franklin’s determination to stay in the game for his team’s sake despite being limited impressed Edmiston the most.
“An athlete like that back there, when he can’t use his legs it’s hard for him,” Edmiston said. “But he toughed it out and tried to get a win for the team. I’m really proud of him and how he played.”
Quarterback Matthew Clemmer and wide receiver Ashton Auker showed they could be a dynamic combination in the passing game as they closed out their junior campaigns.
Auker hauled in 11 catches for 164 yards and a touchdown. The junior’s 64-yard catch and run set up the touchdown that pulled William Blount within three midway through the fourth quarter. He also rushed for 50 yards on 16 carries in an added backfield role caused by injuries.
“It’s been important all year long but tonight maybe moreso,” William Blount coach Philip Shadowens said. “We had so many people out with injuries. We put a lot on his shoulders but he wants the ball. He’d sooner touch it every time. Sometimes he gets mad when he doesn’t get to touch it every time. He’s gotten better at that throughout the year — at understanding you can’t get the ball every time. He’s just one of those kids that thinks every time he touches it he can do something special and he can most of the time.”
Clemmer faced consistent pressure in the loss, taking hits and frequently extending plays.
Clemmer wasn’t perfect but was good, completing 21-of-40 passes for 251 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
The Govs relied on the passing attack and Clemmer just kept playing, frequently looking to Auker and senior Job Matossian.
“People have seen that all year long,” Shadowens said. “Coming into tonight we had right around 2,100 yards of throwing. That’s been him all year long. … I thought after the first quarter he settled into who he’d been all year long for us and finished the year on that note.”
“He’s a great quarterback with what he’s dealt with,” Auker added. “He’s only a junior so we still got all next year. Get better this offseason and come back better.”
Leading that youthful group will be quarterback Wesley Deck. The sophomore completed seven of 12 passes in Friday night’s loss to Halls but was often running for his life when attempting to spot receivers.
Deck is a capable passer who should only get stronger and more savvy as he matures. Deck also had the longest rushing gain for the Mountaineers, a scamper of 19 yards.
Also returning will be several key skill players such as juniors Cayleb O’Connor, Chase Ridings and Kamron Moats. O’Connor trailed only his brother, senior Austin O’Connor, in rushing yards against Halls. Ridings is a versatile player who has shown effectiveness as a punter and wide receiver. Moats had some nice runbacks on punt and kickoff returns to set the Mountaineers up with solid field position on several drives.
However, the roster is light in the trenches. Only 15 of 56 players listed have jersey numbers in the traditional interior line range of 50 to 79 and five of them will graduate this spring, so improvement and added depth will be key to any future Heritage success.
