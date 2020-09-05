When The King’s Academy coach Jonathan Sellers inspected film of the Lions’ 46-3 bludgeoning of Grace Christian Academy, he spotted plenty of room for improvement.
“There are still all kinds of things we still have to clean up to get better to be able to compete later on in the season and into the postseason,” Sellers told The Daily Times.
The admission ought to excite TKA fans, considering those mistakes haven’t prevented the Lions from dominating their first three opponents. The Lions have won the three games by an average margin of 25.3 points. They will try to keep rolling when they host Mount Juliet Christian on Friday.
The Lions registered 389 yards of total offense against the Rams. Their defense also contributed to the scoring. Garret Weekly returned an interception for a touchdown. Moments later, Jachim Williams scooped up a fumble on a strip sack and strolled into the end zone.
“It all started defensively,” Sellers said. “The improvement our defense has made from last year to this year has been really big.”
Sellers is looking forward to Monday’s practice, knowing his squad isn’t anywhere close to reaching its ceiling.
“We thought for a while this group was going to be really talented group that could do a lot of good things,” Sellers said. “I think they have shown that during the first three weeks.”
Seymour shows improvement
Despite the Eagles’ 22-15 overtime loss to Carter on Friday, coach Scott Branton thought his players took a step in the right direction.
Running backs Nic Childress and Brendon Harris gave the Eagles (0-3, 0-2 Region 2-4A) a balanced running attack. Quarterback Eli Funck moved the ball through the air. Seymour’s defense, meanwhile, held the Hornets to seven points during the game’s first 46 minutes.
Thus, they positioned themselves to earn their first win, but fumbled that opportunity in the game’s final moments. Seymour’s offense had the ball and a 15-7 lead with four minutes to play, but couldn’t pick up enough first downs to run out the clock. The defense allowed Carter to score a touchdown on fourth-and-9 with a minute remaining. The Hornets converted their two-point conversion attempt and prevailed in overtime. The Eagles hope to rebound when they host Campbell County on Friday.
“I am very proud of the guys and the way they fought,” Branton said. “Their effort was fantastic. They got after it all four quarters, we just happened to come up a little short in the last two or three minutes. … We had some breakdowns fundamentally on offense in some things we were trying to do. We weren’t able to sustain a drive at the end and run out the clock. Defensively, we were in a good position to make some plays and just didn’t execute well.”
The Eagles didn’t have many opportunities to develop during the offseason because of the coronavirus pandemic. Branton admitted that negatively affected his players during the first three games of the season.
Friday’s game, however, offered evidence of progress. It’s his responsibility to ensure they remain hungry to improve during practice.
“We are getting better as a team,” Branton said. “It’s just continuing to come out at practice, working hard and staying positive and keeping the faith that, as long as we keep working as hard as they, some of the breaks will go our way.”
William Blount receivers shine
William Blount coach Philip Shadowens refused to panic after the Governors’ 38-21 loss at Ooltewah on Friday.
The Governors (1-2, 0-2 Region 2-6A) also began last season with a 1-2 record, and that team rebounded to clinch William Blount’s first playoff berth since 2007. Shadowens, though, also knows his team possesses the talent to bounce back from the slow start, especially at the receiver position.
Senior quarterback Trey Clemmer passed to seven different receivers. Brandon Keeble led the receiving corps with six catches for 77 yards. Job Matossian snagged five passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Auker Ashton had three catches for 60 yards and a score.
“I thought our receivers did some good things,” Shadowens said. “I expect our kids to come back on Monday and be ready for (Heritage) on Thursday.”
The receivers experienced most of their production in the second half. Clemmer didn’t have much time in the pocket to find open receivers during the first half. Clemmer overcame Ooltewah’s pressure in the second half with slants and quick passes in the flats. He also helped his receivers become open by getting defensive backs to bite on pump fakes.
Shadowens hopes his receivers will have an entire game to showcase their talent when they play Heritage on Thursday.
“We didn’t block (Ooltewah) very well in the first half, so we didn’t have time to get to some things we knew were there,” Shadowens said. “In the second half, we did a better job of blocking them and protecting (Clemmer), and we were able to take advantage of some of that, but it wasn’t enough.”
