Amid the best start in program history, The King’s Academy coach Jonathan Sellers was most proud of the fact that the Lions turned it over once through the first five games of the season.
The King’s Academy’s commitment to ball security was nowhere to be found Friday, as a bevy of giveaways and mistakes led to a 27-21 loss to Friendship Christian in Lebanon.
“We didn’t do the things that characterize what TKA football has looked like to this point, and I’ll take the blame for that,” Sellers told The Daily Times. “There are some small details that we haven’t focused on as much as we probably should have, and we’ll get back to fixing those.”
The King’s Academy (5-1, 3-1 Division II-A East Region) threw two interceptions — one of which was returned for a touchdown — muffed a punt that set Friendship Christian (3-2, 2-2) inside the red zone, had two punts blocked and allowed the Commanders to recover a short kickoff.
The Lions still had the ball on the 40-yard line with a chance to escape with the program’s first ever victory over Friendship Christian on its final possession but was unable to find pay dirt.
The King’s Academy will attempt to get back on track when it hosts Middle Tennessee Christian on Friday. A victory would set up a quasi-region championship game against Donelson Christian on Oct. 16.
“Everything that we have set out to accomplish is still right in front of us,” Sellers said. “There is still an opportunity to win a region championship and there is still an opportunity to go deep into the playoffs. Last night doesn’t change any of those things.
“We didn’t play well and they did, but that doesn’t change my confidence in this group. I think they understand that, and I think this will wake them up and make them see that we can’t just show up and beat people.”
Bryston Williams gives Govs’ run game some juice
A week after being suspended by the TSSAA in William Blount’s loss to McMinnville, Governors’ running back Bryston Williams had a career night at Sevier County.
The junior running back ran it 33 times, tallying 233 yards and three touchdowns in William Blount’s 44-20 win. He averaged more than seven yards per carry against Sevier County, thanks in part to five runs over 15 yards.
“Our line (was the key to our success on the ground),” Williams said. “They just opened up and made big holes and I just made the plays.”
William Blount has struggled to develop a run game this season, making Friday night’s performance all the more encouraging. If Williams performance Friday can bolster William Blount’s running game the rest of the year, it would change the Governor’s offense.
On William Blount’s last drive of the night, quarterback Trey Clemmer fumbled the snap only for Williams to beat Smoky Bear defenders to it. Williams patiently found a gap and took it 47 yards, setting up William Blount’s final score.
“I was just thinking you have to keep fighting,” Williams said. “Don’t give up. We made it and got over the top.”
Maryville takes advantage of penalties
Three turnovers weren’t the only misfortunes fouling up Farragut’s chance at an upset. The Admirals were also swamped by penalties.
Maryville scored on two 80-yard drives despite gaining only 129 total yards at halftime. On the Rebels’ opening possession, Farragut drew two interference calls, one on a fourth-down gamble at the 25-yard line. Even more harmful was a roughing the kicker penalty earlier, when Maryville was stopped at the Farragut 47-yard line. The snap from center bounced twice before Markel Fortenberry corralled the ball and got a strong effort afoot before being slammed by a Farragut rusher. With new life, Maryville scored seven plays later.
Maryville scored again just before halftime with Farragut being flagged twice more for pass interference. The second penalty wiped out an incompletion that would have brought up a fourth-and-18 at the 22-yard line. Instead, the Rebels got a new set of downs and Fortenberry hauled in a Carson Jones rope for an 11-yard touchdown and 14-3 halftime lead.
Farragut ended the game with eight infractions totaling 89 lost yards. Maryville was flagged four times for 30 yards.
Farragut may have missed the steadying influence of long-time coach Eddie Courtney. Recovering from recent cancer surgery, Courtney was in the Farragut press box rather than his usual spot along the sidelines.
“(Courtney) is a role model of mine,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “I just have him on a pedestal. He is the class of high school football coaches in East Tennessee. We’re praying for him and wishing him the best of luck.”
Greenback unable to play rival Lenoir City
The Cherokees were forced to forfeit its Week 6 game against Lenoir City because of team sickness. Lenoir City earns its first won of the season while Greenback receives a no contest per TSSAA rules regarding COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.