A 48-21 loss to Dobyns-Bennett on Friday dashed what little hope William Blount had at a Region 1-6A playoff berth, but the Governors are not quite ready to start building toward the future.
William Blount (1-7, 0-4 Region 1-6A) faces Hardin Valley in Knoxville at 7 p.m. Friday before ending its season with a Region 1-6A bout against Morristown East. Hardin Valley and Morristown East have as many wins as William Blount combined, presenting an opportunity for the Govs to end a disappointing season on a positive note.
“We’re playing quite a few young kids already,” William Blount coach Philip Shadowens told The Daily Times. “(We’ve played) some sophomore linemen, we played two freshmen in the secondary at times tonight.
“I’m not going to punish our kids who are seniors that are fighting by any means. We’re going to try and find a way to win with the best 11 we have, and if that means putting a young kid in because he’s playing better then absolutely, but it’ll be whoever gives us the best chance to win.”
The Cherokees scored in overtime on a quarterback Micah Franklin run, followed by a Franklin pass to Connor James for the 2-point conversion to put Greenback ahead, 38-30.
The Blue Devils cut the score to two again after running back Nasir Stokes found the end zone on a 3-yard scoring rush, but the Cherokees defense came up big on the ensuing two-point try as Kooper Williams intercepted Pelfrey’s pass to help Greenback hang on for a 38-36 Region 2-A win at Wallace Black Field on Friday.
Franklin led a Cherokees’ ground game that totaled 242 yards with 121 yards and two touchdowns while passing for another. Michael Payne tallied 73 more yards rushing in the win.
Defensively, Greenback (3-4, 3-1 Region 2-A) forced three interceptions, including Payne’s takeaway off of a deflected pass that set up the Cherokees’ offense with a touchdown early in the third quarter.
“Starting the second half with Michael Payne’s interception, that was big,” Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston told The Daily Times. “I felt like at halftime (Harriman) kind of took the momentum back a little bit and we pulled away and had a large lead and they scored right before the half and then got the ball to start the second half, so that was a big turnover. Being able to get points off of that was big for us.”
Landon Clifford’s four tackles and a tackle for loss led Greenback, while Braden Matoy recorded three tackles.
Greenback shifts its focus to a two-game final stretch of the regular season that will include region games against Midway next week and at Oakdale on Oct. 29.
The Eagles also put the ball on the turf three times but recovered two of their three fumbles, and its lone mistake was corrected by Brooks Crowder, who intercepted a in the end zone on the ensuing drive.
Landon Beeler recovered one fumble and made one of four interceptions. Brendon Harris added a 54-yard pick-six. Jaeden Williams grabbed the final interception, caused by a jarring hit from Tyler Rogers as the quarterback released.
Grainger fumbled on the first play from scrimmage, with senior Rogers giving the Eagles the first of several short fields. Senior Coye Connell added a recovery when Grainger coughed it up again near midfield on a short drive in the second quarter.
Seymour converted two of the early turnovers into touchdowns to pull out to a 21-0 halftime lead. Grainger then added to its woes when an onside-kick attempt to open the third quarter failed. The Grizzlies made a stop then got a long punt return, but that ended in a fumble to set up the next Eagles touchdown.
Grainger also had two long drives in the first half end with turnovers on downs, and a shanked punt led to the third Seymour touchdown.
