The final result wasn’t there Friday night, but one thing the Govs were particularly impressed with was junior running back Eli Walker.
Walker did not make the varsity squad his first two seasons at William Blount, so the six games he has appeared in this year accounts for all of his varsity experience. Despite that, Walker has made a significant impact out of the backfield thus far.
“This is his sixth high school football game,” William Blount quarterback Matthew Clemmer said. “He’s really just starting to get it. We’ve got a lot of young guys up front. I though he played a heck of a game.”
Walker rushed for 96 yards in William Blount’s 28-21 loss to Sevier County at Mike White Stadium. The Clemmer-led passing attack filled up the stat sheet in the form of three touchdowns, but Walker’s work was imperative in setting up those drives.
Sevier County had no answer for Walker, particularly in the game’s second half. William Blount coach Philip Shadowens kept feeding Walker, and he racked up 56 yards in the second half alone.
The one knock on Walker was that he carried the ball 31 times, averaging a little over three yards per carry. But, as several long runs proved, the talent is there for Walker. He makes the Govs’ offense led by Clemmer that much more formidable.
“He’s really starting to get it. We’re going to continue to build off that each week,” Clemmer said.
The Rebels surrendered 104 yards to then-Alcoa running back Ahmaudd Sankey, allowed Bradley Central’s Javon Burke to eclipse the century mark twice and gave up 229 yards to McMinn County’s Jalen Hunt last season. Their season came to an end after Oakland’s Jordan James and Antonio Patterson rushed for 161 and 101 yards, respectively, in the Class 6A semifinals.
Those issues have disappeared this season.
Maryville has limited its first six opponents to 78.8 rushing yards per game. It held Science Hill to 95 yards on 42 carries in a 41-17 win Friday inside Shields Stadium.
“The biggest thing is pursuit, and that’s something that we work on,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “If the ball is run to one side of the field, you have to 11 hats running to the ball because if there are only two or three and he makes one guy miss, it’s a big play. If everybody pursues the football, he may make one guy miss, but we’re still going to tackle you for eight yards instead of 40.”
The Rebels admit shoring up that aspect of their defense was a point of emphasis in the offseason as the memory of that 42-point loss to Oakland lingered in their mind.
Maryville wants an opportunity to avenge that historic defeat, but it knows that will not happen unless it finds a way to be stout against the run.
“I think about it all the time, personally, and it wouldn’t surprise me if the rest of the front seven thought about all the time, too,” senior linebacker Keyshawn Harper said. “We still have that taste in our mouth, and we know that’s all they’re going to do. They ran the ball down our throats and beat us 49-7, and I’m never going to forget that.”
The Cherokees (2-3, 2-0) have a solid shot at a playoff spot, but how long their season lasts may depend on how special-teams shape up.
Against Loudon Friday night, the Cherokees mishandled one kickoff return and were buried deep, and set Loudon up with good field position on every kick and punt attempt.
Three different punters managed an average of only 18.2 yards per kick with the longest effort going only 22 yards.
Loudon started two of its three first-half scoring drives in Greenback territory after short punts. One kickoff attempt and four punts sailed out of bounds and the fifth hit the turf and bounced backwards before being downed for a net of 18 yards.
Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston said that kicking out of bounds was actually done with a purpose, to avoid putting the ball into the hands of two very elusive Loudon speedsters. Still, those punts were woefully short. That explanation also doesn’t work to cover a missed extra-point attempt after the first Greenback score, which was a wounded duck knuckle-balling its way low and wide from the posts.
