KNOXVILLE — Rylie West looked like she had picked up where she left off less than 18 hours after she powered Tennessee to a run-rule win over Mississippi State.
With the bases loaded and trailing 2-1, West’s hit drifted all the way to the warning track in center field, but it was enough to score a run from Ashley Morgan and tie the Bulldogs up at 2-2.
It was the response the No. 13 Lady Vols expected after early pitching struggles helped Mississippi State out to a two-run lead in the top of the first, but they mustered just four more hits after that frame and one run as the Bulldogs used a four-run third inning to even the three-game series with a 8-3 win Saturday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
“Not a good day, obviously,” Weekly said. “We got beat in every phase of the game. It wasn’t Erin (Edmoundson’s) best day and those things are going to happen. I would like to see our team respond a little bit better offensively when we get down like that. I think we have that capability. Today we just kind of seemed to go flat once (Mississippi State) took that 6-2 lead.”
After getting senior ace Ashley Rogers back into the pitching rotation last weekend against Florida and starting her in Game 1 versus Mississippi State on Friday, Tennessee (24-10, 6-4 SEC) was rightfully confident that having her back in the circle along with Erin Edmoundson would present a challenging combination for opposing batters, but Saturday was an exception.
Edmoundson gave up eight hits and six runs, including three home runs in just three innings of work before being replaced by Nicola Simpson.
Chloe Malau’ulu opened up the scoring with a two-run shot that just missed the outstretched glove of Kiki Malloy in left field and inched over the wall to lead 2-0 in the first.
Following West’s RBI flyout to even the score in the bottom half, Mia Davidson put the Bulldogs (24-11, 5-3 SEC) back in front, 3-2 with a lead-off solo homer and Jackie McKenna followed it up by sending one into the bleachers in right-center with a pair of runners on.
In all, Tennessee used four pitchers, all of which allowed a combined 12 hits compared to just five strikeouts, but Weekly’s confidence in Edmoundson remains and the limited performance may allow her to pitch in today’s series finale.
“(Mississppi State) saw Erin for three innings, so obviously she’s fresh,” Weekly said. “Bailey McCachren hasn’t thrown (this weekend) and we’ll see how Ashley’s feeling, that’s always a thing we need to find out. I still like where we are. I think that yesterday we pitched well. Today we didn’t. The thing about Erin and I’ve seen her do this against our team in the scrimmages in the fall, she can get beat around and then she can come back the next day and be a completely different pitcher...We’ll have to study the film and have a better game plan for sure.”
The Lady Vols didn’t fare any better at the plate. Lair Beautae led with two hits, including an infield RBI single in the first, but Tennessee didn’t have many answers for Mississippi State pitchers Kenley Hawk and Annie Willis.
Hawks tossed more than five innings, allowing just three hits and striking out four.
“You just want them to stay one at-bat focused,” Weekly said. “I think that was a problem earlier in the game. We started pressing some of our bats. It’s not like you’re going to put four runs on the board with one swing, so just have a good at-bat.”
Tennessee will go for the series win at noon today.
“We say all the time, the SEC is like super regionals,” Weekly said. “Not it’s 1-1, so whoever is going to come out (on top) tomorrow, just like that last weekend of the season, winner goes on and we’ve got to start playing with that mentality on a Sunday.”
