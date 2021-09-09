Josh Heupel is well aware of the headaches Pittsburgh’s defensive front can cause opposing offenses.
And the Vols coach knows what his team will need as a pain reliever.
“When you just look at what (Pittsburgh has) done historically, ability to put pressure on the quarterback, it’s a huge part of their success on the defensive side of the football,” Heupel said. “It changes the field position in a game, too, and the hidden yards.
"For us, everybody being in sync up front is going to be critical.”
But an in-sync offensive line may be a tough ask for Tennessee this week, as it is currently unclear which starters will be available when the Vols take the field Saturday against Pittsburgh.
Sophomore lineman Cooper Mays started at center against Bowling Green, but left the game early due to an apparent ankle injury. His status for Saturday is questionable, leaving a potential hole in the Vols offensive line.
In the opener, senior left guard Jerome Carvin moved to center after Mays’ injury, and redshirt junior Ollie Lane took over Carvin’s guard spot. Tennessee had 475 total yards, including 331 on the ground, in its 38-6 win.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh allowed just 209 total yards to UMass last week, including 42 rushing yards. The Panthers had five sacks; redshirt senior linebacker John Petrishen led the way with two, and defensive lineman Calijah Kancey and linebackers Wendell Davis and Phil Campbell III all notched one each.
Ahead of facing that defensive unit, Heupel is staying cryptic about Mays' status, though he did praise the Knoxville native's recent progress.
“If Cooper wasn’t able to play (Saturday), you’ll see a little bit more rotation there (at guard) this week,” Heupel said. “But here in the last 48 hours, Coop’s made some really good jumps here. So we’ll find out Saturday morning where he’s at and whether he’s able to go or not.”
If Mays can't play, Tennessee does have several veteran linemen to rely on, including his brother, Cade, plus Carvin and junior Darnell Wright. All four, along with sophomore Javontez Spraggins, started against Bowling Green.
Another question mark surrounding Tennessee’s offense is the status of running back Tiyon Evans. WNML’s Jimmy Hyams, citing sources, reported Thursday that Evans is “doubtful” to play against Pittsburgh “due to health reasons.”
“I don’t have any comment on any of our guys, injury, where they’re at,” Heupel said. “Like I said, we always show up and make those determinations on Saturday. We’re still a long ways away from kickoff.”
Evans and sophomore Jabari Small each rushed for more than 100 yards in the opener, so there’s hope if Evans can’t play Saturday. But Heupel and his staff would much rather not face off against Pittsburgh with a question-riddled offense.
Either way, the Vols will need a strong showing from their offense, particularly at the line of scrimmage line, in order to stave off the Panthers' stout front, which Heupel called "veteran" and "physical" on Thursday.
“I thought, for the most part, our five guys up front did a really good job (against Bowling Green),” Heupel said. “Had a breakdown just in the running back in the protection. … I don’t care if it’s the run game or the pass game, it takes everybody operating together, all 11.
“So there’s some positives but things that we can be a whole lot better this weekend. This will be a big test based on what they do with their front and the pressures, all three downs.”
