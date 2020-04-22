There was never a doubt.
Maryville point guard Joe Anderson dribbled left and pulled up with his heels on the black and red ‘M’ at midcourt of the gymnasium he has spent countless hours in over the years, burying a deep 3-pointer to knock off Bearden on Dec. 14, 2018.
Bearden alum and current Maryville College forward Kordell Kah has seen that shot dozens of times, just not in person after a first-half ejection confined him to the locker room.
An overcrowded live stream made it impossible to keep tabs on what was happening, forcing Kah to sit and wait for disheartened teammates to deliver the bad news: a last-second shot handed the Bulldogs’ their first regular-season loss to an in-state team in 37 games.
“No one had to tell me that it was Joe who hit it,” Kah told The Daily Times. “There is only one player on that team that could have beat us, and that’s what happened.”
Those few seconds cemented Anderson as a household name in the area, and he built upon that legacy in 2019-20 with the most memorable individual season in program history.
There was another buzzer-beater against Bearden, but that was minor compared to everything else he accomplished en route to being named The Daily Times’ Boys Basketball Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.
Anderson, who averaged 24 points, five assists and three steals per game, surpassed Lee Humphrey to become Maryville’s all-time leading scorer with a 31-point performance against Alcoa on Feb. 14 to close out the regular season.
He carried the Rebels to a District 4-AAA and Region 2-AAA championship before scoring 20 points in a come-from-behind victory over Dobyns-Bennett in the Class AAA sectionals to send Maryville to the BlueCross Basketball Championships for the first time since 2015.
The coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of the tournament, putting a premature end to a season that could have ended with the program’s second state championship. Anderson finished his career with 2,387 points.
“It’s awesome to see how everything played out for him,” Maryville senior forward Ashton Maples said. “He never takes a day off and whenever we’re in the gym, he gives it 110%. Hard work pays off, so I could see this coming.”
A unique combination of precision shooting, deft handles and uncanny playmaking ability has made Anderson an integral part of Maryville’s success and a nightmare for opposing teams to defend since he was a freshman.
Kah can attest to that.
He admits it takes a lot amaze him on the court considering he played for a Bearden team that made three straight state tournament appearances and featured three Division-I prospects, but Anderson was the author of one of the few moments that comes to mind.
The Furman signee pressed the issue on a 2-on-4 fastbreak and managed to draw three defenders before dishing a perfect pass to his teammate for a layup.
“(Bearden coach Jeremy Parrott) knew that Joe was a higher-level talent than most of the players we played,” Kah said. “His exact words our sophomore year were, ‘This guy is the X-factor. If you let him get off, we’re going to lose.’
“He was pretty adamant on Joe not being normal because he has the ability to make the right play all the time.”
That innate ability amazes teammates as well, whether they have played with him since middle school like Maples or for one season like junior guard Josh Seiler, who transferred to Maryville from Liberty Ranch High School in Galt, California.
“From the moment I met him, it was obvious that he was so advanced,” Seiler said. “He was like a whole step ahead of everyone. It made it so that you always wanted to be on his team in scrimmages because he was always really difficult to play against.”
A rare talent does not always equate to a successful team, but Maryville amassed a 107-21 record over the past four seasons because every player put their ego aside, including the one who makes everything go.
Heritage coach Dennis Godfrey sees it every time the Mountaineers face the Rebels, which whittles down defensive options to letting Anderson score an astronomical point total or leaving his teammates wide open.
“He’s one of those players you hope to coach in your lifetime,” Godfrey said. “He has a lot of the things you need to have, and that’s why he’ll be successful in the college ranks.”
All the buzzer-beaters, records and team success have propelled Anderson to elite status within a proud program, but nothing speaks to his reputation more than the respect those who played alongside and against him have for his career.
“He’s just an all-around great point guard,” Maples said. “He’s our floor general and without him we wouldn’t have been as far as we were.”
"In high school, I really did not like him — not from a personal standpoint, but a basketball standpoint — because that was our rival," Kah added. "They were the only team in the area who could compete with us.
"I'm really glad he was put in that position to be on that team because a lot of teams don't get that level of competition."
