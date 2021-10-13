William Blount hoped it could play up to its potential and make Mike White Field the site of a Class 6A playoff game in November.
That is no longer possible after the Governors have fallen short time and time again through the first eight weeks of the season, but they will get the high-stakes matchup they craved when they face Dobyns-Bennett at 7 p.m. Friday.
Both teams find themselves in a four-team race alongside West Ridge and Morristown East for the final two Region 1-6A playoff berths, and William Blount needs a victory to remain in contention.
“We know it’s a playoff game, and we’ve talked about that, but it’s a playoff game for Dobyns-Bennett as well,” William Blount coach Philip Shadowens told The Daily Times. “We’ve practiced like it’s a playoff game, but we haven’t changed what we do. It’s still a 48-minute game. It’s certainly one our kids know the importance of, but we’ve known the importance of every game every week.”
William Blount (1-6, 0-3 Region 1-6A) had two opportunities to avoid this win-or-go-home situation earlier in the season and failed to capitalize in both scenarios.
A pair of red zone interceptions prevented the Governors from securing a win over Jefferson County in their region opener on Sept. 3. Nearly a month later, William Blount suffered a 28-21 loss to West Ridge after amassing more than 100 yards in penalties, turning it over three times and surrendering 343 rushing yards.
Dobyns-Bennett (5-2, 2-1) beat West Ridge, 28-14, on Sept. 17 but were put into a near must-win position — a victory over Science Hill in its season finale will clinch a playoff spot — following a 35-21 loss to Jefferson County two weeks ago. The Indians were without starting quarterback Jake Carson, who will be back under center, but the ease in which Jefferson County controlled the contest gives William Blount a glimmer of hope.
However, none of that matters if the Governors do not protect the football or find a way to slow down Dobyns-Bennett’s running game — two aspects that have failed William Blount throughout the season.
“If we don’t do those things, it’s going to come down to another fourth-quarter game,” Shadowens said.
And yet, William Blount will welcome another opportunity to win a game in the final minutes despite its failures against Jefferson County, West Ridge and Sevier County when its attempted fourth-quarter comeback fell a score short.
“Our kids are confident in that two-minute situation because we practice it a lot and we’ve been in those situations at the end of games,” Shadowens said. “Bottom line, if you tell me we’re down a point and we have the ball three minutes left in a game, I’m excited about that. If you tell me we’re tied at the end of the game and we get a drive to go score and win, I’m excited about that.
“We want to be in that position again. Our kids know how close we’ve been, and it’s been frustrating for all of us, but especially for them because they are the ones putting in all the work.”
Two years ago, William Blount found itself in this exact position, needing a win over then-Region 2-6A foe Cleveland followed by some help from the Blue Raiders the following week to sneak into the playoffs. The Governors took care of business on their home turf and then thanked Cleveland for a game-winning field goal over Ooltewah in the final seconds a week later.
William Blount wants to celebrate yet again come Oct. 29 — the final week of the regular season — but it is not possible if it does not find a way to beat Dobyns-Bennett.
“I think it will be two teams who are very hungry to win,” Shadowens said. “They’re a really good football team that lost a lot of kids from a year ago, but they are still 5-2. It’s going to be a big challenge for us, but our kids are excited and ready to go.”
