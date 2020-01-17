KNOXVILLE — Tennessee coach Rick Barnes believes it takes a point guard roughly two years to fully grasp Tennessee’s offensive system.
And yet, freshmen Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James are being forced to run it in the infancy of their careers, undergoing a learning curve that is hindering UT’s ability to score on a consistent basis.
“Santi and Josiah have to give us some leadership because they don’t give us an initial thrust at all on offense,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said Wednesday following the Vols’ 80-63 loss to Georgia. “They just play at a much slower pace than we want to play.
“That’s what we’ve been known for. We’ve done it enough that people in the league try to run some of that break, but we’re not very good at it, and until those guys understand our transition game we’re going to get bogged down every time down the floor having to play half-court basketball with the players we have right now.”
Tennessee (10-6, 2-2 SEC) is hoping for an uptick in tempo to jumpstart an anemic offense when it takes on in-state rival Vanderbilt (8-8, 0-3) today (Saturday, Jan. 18, TV: SEC Network, 6 p.m.) inside Memorial Gym.
A lack of transition offense has the Vols stuck in a half-court purgatory that features post players that don’t demand the basketball and guards who can’t create their own shots, and the combination of the two has been crippling.
UT averages 0.95 point per possession, which is the sixth-worst mark for a Power 5 team and ranks 224th in the nation overall. The Vols owned the seventh-most efficient offense in the country (1.14 points per possession) a season ago when they were piloted by second-team All-SEC point guard Jordan Bone.
Tennessee’s slow tempo is made worse by the number of perimeter shots it results in despite UT being one of the worst shooting teams in the conference. The Vols rank 12th in the SEC in 3-point shooting (31%) but have attempted at least 24 threes in six of their last eight games.
“Again, it goes back to not understanding how you have to work the game, and what we work on is playing inside,” Barnes said. “I don’t care if we’ll drive the ball hard to at least give ourselves a chance to get fouled. But when you pass it around the perimeter and raise up and shoot it, I don’t particularly like to play like that.”
The few times UT pushed the ball up court against Georgia were initiated by senior guard Jordan Bowden, who may be deployed in that role more often to try and spark an offense that has failed to shoot better than 40% in four of its last five games.
“He can (play point guard), but could he do it all the time?” Barnes said. “I don’t think he wants to do it all the time, but I think it can help him doing it some.”
Pace is where Tennessee is hurt most by the loss of redshirt senior guard Lamonte Turner due to thoracic outlet syndrome and his subsequent season-ending shoulder surgery.
The onus now falls on a pair of point guards who are attempting to get the Vols offense out of the mud while learning on the fly.
“If one of those guards get it, we’d like to see them go with it and those guys be as interchangeable as possible,” Barnes said. “Playing the point is not the easiest thing to do, and what we want in our transition game, that position is the most important and people know that.”
