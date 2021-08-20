This was not the way William Blount wanted to start its season.
Coming into the 2021 campaign, the Governors had some pieces they were excited about. They had a new quarterback in Matthew Clemmer, the younger brother of Trey Clemmer, who was the WB signal caller the past three seasons. Senior wide receiver and kicker Job Matossian was expected to be a major offensive weapon, and internally, the thought was the defense could take some steps in the right direction.
Those expectations did not come into fruition in the first test, as William Blount dropped its season opener to Clinton, 41-23, Friday at Mike White Field. The Governors showed their potential with a resilient second half.
“We played really, really bad on both sides of the ball in the first half — about as bad a start as you could have,” William Blount coach Philip Shadowens told The Daily Times. “Never got into an offensive rhythm, and certainly couldn’t get off the field on defense. Just a bad first half.”
Clinton set the tone for this one on the game’s very first drive. Led by sophomore quarterback Joshua Keith, the Dragons surgically marched 80 yards downfield and punched the ball in the end zone on Ereese King’s 1-yard rushing score. All told, it was a 15-play drive that burned nearly seven minutes off the clock.
The Gov defense had no answer for Clinton’s offensive attack. The Dragons scored on their next three possessions — a 71-yard passing touchdown and two rushing touchdowns — with the hopes of blowing this on out from the start.
William Blount’s offense certainly did not help matters at all in that disappointing first half. The Governors, led by first time starting quarterback junior Matthew Clemmer, punted on each of their first three drives.
“The biggest thing for us was that we didn’t help the defense out,” Matossian said. “After that first score when the defense doesn’t get a break, it’s going to add up. And that’s where we need to help and give the defense a break.”
When the Govs finally started to make things click on their second to last drive of the half, Clemmer was picked off by Clinton defensive back Dodi Truss, who took it 77 yards to the house. William Blount entered halftime down 33-0.
It was a tale of two halves. William Blount came out of the intermission revitalized, almost as if it was an entirely new team.
The Governors pulled off a 15-play, 80-yard drive of their own, ending with a Clemmer touchdown pass. William Blount’s defense recovered a Clinton fumble on the next drive, and took advantage of the short field, as Clemmer found Matossian for a score.
William Blount’s defense kept the magic going by forcing a safety on Clinton’s next drive. Momentum was finally on William Blount’s side.
That momentum came to a screeching halt on a fourth-and-inches at midfield. Shadowens took a risk and had Clemmer sneak it, but the Dragons blew the play up at the line of scrimmage.
Clinton then proceeded to bury any hopes William Blount had to win this one, with a 15-play drive that took eight minutes, 10 seconds off the clock, ending with its sixth touchdown.
The task for Matossian and the Govs is to turn the page, learn from the mistakes — which there were plenty of — expand on the positives as they prepare for a matchup with Karns next week.
“Strike early,” Matossian said. “I think that’s the biggest thing for us. We got to come out there ready to play. We can’t expect them to be lackadaisical at the start. We’ve got to assert the tempo early.”
