NASHVILLE — An offseason full of daily and sometimes twice-daily workouts carried The King’s Academy girls basketball team all the way to within sight of the finish line – the state title that fueled their motivation on the days they didn’t feel like working hard but did it anyway.
The Lady Lions will have something extra pushing them during the next offseason — having the grand prize tantalizingly within their grasp but having it taken away at the last minute.
TKA ran out of gas in the fourth quarter on Saturday afternoon and lost to Trinity Christian Academy 61-54 in the Division II-A state championship game at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena.
A lackluster final eight minutes spoiled an otherwise great performance. TKA (25-7) led by nine points at halftime and by five points when the fourth quarter began but didn’t have enough against a Trinity team (32-1) full of upperclassmen that had come close before this season.
“We had them right where we wanted them for three quarters,” TKA coach Blake Derrick said. “We fell apart in the fourth with some of our decisions. We got rattled, didn’t take the best shots, didn’t take care of the basketball.”
TKA led for the first five minutes of the fourth quarter and didn’t surrender the lead until there were two minutes, 56 seconds left in the game.
Even then TKA gave one last push and regained the lead thanks to two free throws apiece by sophomores Jennifer Sullivan and Bailey Burgess on consecutive possessions. Burgess’ makes gave TKA a 54-51 lead with 1:44 to go.
Trinity answered with a 10-0 run to end the game.
“We just had the mindset of we’re not losing this game,” Trinity senior point guard Sally Howell said. “We’re not going to lose our last game together. We attacked more and definitely got down and played defense.”
As much as the fourth quarter left TKA wanting more, it could not have asked for more from the first half, especially the way it ended.
Trinity scored the first six points of the second quarter to take a 24-17 lead, threatening to create significant separation. Instead, the TKA was the team to do that.
TKA erased that seven-point deficit in 66 seconds thanks to some hot shooting. Burgess made 3-pointers on consecutive possessions, and Sullivan followed with one on the next trip.
TKA wasn’t done. It shut out Trinity over the final five minutes, 23 seconds of the second quarter and built a 33-24 halftime lead.
It was an impressive feat considering TKA committed 13 turnovers before halftime. Trinity used its dominant length to cause havoc with its full-court press. Even in half-court sets, TKA couldn’t throw crisp passes because it was always throwing over or around Trinity players.
TKA made up for it by shooting 7 of 10 from behind the arc and 12 of 17 overall in the first half.
“We had to know how to make the right passes,” TKA senior Taylor Carter said. “We knew they would probably jump for a lot of stuff because they were taller than us. We had to do a lot of head fakes and wraparounds.”
Carter scored 10 points in her final high school game, including two of TKA’s eight 3-pointers.
Burgess made five from behind the arc on her way to a game-high 21 points. Sullivan had 16 points and five rebounds. Post player Amelia Pfeiffer had nine rebounds, five assists and five blocked shots.
Twelve of TKA’s 14 players, including four starters, are eligible to return next season, and though Saturday’s loss left them feeling disappointed, they now know what it might take to get over the hump and lift the gold winner’s trophy instead of the silver trophy for the runner-up.
“It’s really tough knowing the work we put in this year. It’s unmatched,” Sullivan said. “The feeling of coming so far and to be just short, it sucks, but we’re coming back with vengeance. I promise you we’re not wanting to feel this feeling again next year. It’s really going to fuel us for next season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.