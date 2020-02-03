SEYMOUR — After finishing district play on a 3-game losing streak, Seymour’s girls basketball team hoped to regain momentum with a good performance against Sevier County foe Northview Academy, which came in ranked No. 4 in the state in Class AA.
For a half, the Lady Eagles were up to the task. Poor shooting from the field and the free-throw line put Seymour back into a funk with a 59-36 loss.
Northview (22-2) struggled early against an effective press but stretched a 25-22 halftime lead to the final 23-point bulge by limiting Seymour (10-14) to single digits in both the final two quarters.
“We’re struggling right now,” Seymour coach Greg Hernandez said. “Lost our focus, discipline, and not doing things the right way. It’s caused the slide we’re on right now.”
Two weeks ago, Seymour was 10-10 overall and 6-3 in District 2-AAA with a chance to finish as high as the No. 2 seed behind undefeated Jefferson County. Then the Lady Eagles dropped games to each of the three other teams in the dogfight to finish in the upper half of the district.
Other teams have district games remaining but Seymour, finishing at 6-6, can enter the district tournament no higher than No. 4 seed when postseason play starts at Morristown East in two weeks.
The Lady Eagles have three remaining non-district games including a home contest against Carter on Friday to get back on track. A win in its first district tournament game, likely against Morristown West or Sevier County, will extend the season into the Region 1-AAA tournament. A loss in the first round ends the season.
Seymour lost both games against Morristown West but split against Sevier County, winning on the road earlier but losing last week in a 31-29 home game. Seymour also lost a close road game against Cocke County.
“We’ve let some slip away, for sure,” Hernandez said. “We sort of lost our way.”
Monday started on a positive note. Maci Pitner scored six of her 10 points in the opening minutes on two long-range 3-point shots for an early lead. Despite several turnovers, the Lady Eagles and Northview were knotted 12-12 after one period.
The Seymour struggles with free throws became apparent in the second period. Hitting 6 of 11 from the stripe in the first half spelled the difference as Northview took a three-point halftime edge.
Northview then shot out front by limiting Seymour to five third-quarter points while scoring 16 with balanced scoring.
Campbell Penland led the Lady Cougars with 16 points and was trailed in double digits by teammates Skylar Jenkins and Sierra Bates, who each added 14 points. Penland was 8-for-8 from the stripe, and Northview finished 10 of 11 while Seymour struggled at the stripe, finishing 10 of 20.
Emily Russell led Seymour with 14 points, but half of those came in the final quarter.
“You can’t beat anybody when you miss 10 free throws and give up probably about 20 offensive rebounds,” Hernandez said. “Luckily, we’ve got three more games to hopefully get out of this slump and turn this around before the district tournament.”
Northview boys 63, Seymour 46:Seymour hung close but collapsed in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles trailed by two points with two minutes remaining in the third quarter after two nice plays by Zach Wicker. Wicker scored on a putback then dished a nice assist to Nic Childress, and Northview led 39-37.
Northview got an old-fashioned 3-point play from Conner Weyant and Seymour (1-23) didn’t even try a shot on its last possession. The Cougars led 46-39 entering the final period. The Cougars outscored the Eagles 17-7 in the fourth quarter.
Seymour led 14-9 after one period but trailed 27-24 at the break.
Northview (14-11) was led by Preston Hickey with 14 points. Weyant added 10 points and Dionteye McKinley posted 11, with three treys.
Seymour was led by Avery Bryson with 17 points, but no other Eagles neared double digits.
